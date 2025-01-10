Florida Gators Wide Receiver Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl
Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike has accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl. This announcement came from the game’s X (formerly Twitter) page.
He joins Gators, linebacker Shemar James, defensive lineman Cam Jackson and punter Jeremy Crawshaw in representing the program at the game.
This is the second senior all-star game he will be playing in. He will join fellow Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger and running back Montrell Johnson Jr. in the Hula Bowl.
Following four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, Dike transferred to the Gators for his final year of eligibility.
Dike played in all 13 games, including the 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. He made 42 receptions for 783 receiving yards (18.6 yards per reception) and had two touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus gave him a 72.2 overall grade on offense and a 70.2 receiving grade; both figures are second among Florida receivers behind Badger.
He was also the primary punt returner.
Through five seasons of college ball, Dike hauled in 139 passes for 2,261 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Dike and Badger provide more examples of veteran wide receivers who have had success at Florida after coming over in the transfer portal.
The Senior Bowl will be held on Feb. 1 with a 2:30 p.m. EST kickoff. It will be televised on NFL Network.
According to their website, the Senior Bowl is the longest continual-running all-star game and has taken place in Mobile, Ala., for the past 76 years. Last year’s game produced 110 total picks, representing 43% of the entire NFL draft.
Historically, the Gators have sent 115 players to the Senior Bowl, most recently center Kingsley Eguakun and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall a year ago.