Florida's Jon Sumrall Claps Back at Dan Orlovsky's Pedicure Take

The college football world this week found out something new about first-year Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall: he likes pedicures.

Sumrall's wife, Ginny, revealed after last week's Florida Football Ladies Clinic that Sumrall, known for his toughness and energy, gets a pedicure every two weeks during the season.

"That's his favorite extra thing to do," Ginny Sumrall told TV20's Olivia Eisenhauer. "So, every two weeks during football season, Jon loves to get a pedicure."

The revelation garnered significant attention across social media, drawing praise from fans who also get pedicures, jokes from rival fans and even a segment on ESPN's Get Up. During the segment, former NFL quarterback and analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his take on pedicures.

"I never will. I am completely against pedicures for dudes," he said. "You're a dude. You're not supposed to get pedicures. I am so against this. You should not be getting pedicures... I'd rather have awful feet than get pedicures."

The take was largely criticized across X, with many viewers finding it weird that the show was doing a segment on pedicures and that someone would criticize another for good hygiene. The take got Sumrall's attention, as well, causing a response.

Throughout Sumrall's early tenure with the Gators, he has made it clear that he is unabashedly himself, and he does not care about outside opinion. He reiterated as such during an appearance on Fox Sports' Wake Up Barstool on Wednesday morning.

"I don't really care what other people think or say," Sumrall said. "Here's the deal, my wife, when it all started to blow up, she's all distraught. She's like, 'I'm so sorry.' I'm like, 'Ginny, I don't care what anybody says.' I'm pretty confident in my own masculinity. And also, I'm not going to feel like I'm going to have to defend good hygiene.

"Some people like to brush their teeth, some don't. Some people like showers, some don't. Some people like taking care of their feet, some don't. I'm not going to get a pedicure to paint or polish or whatever. That ain't going down... I'm just trying to make sure my feet aren't gnarly, and I don't have blood or calluses."

Sumrall also admitted that some of his former players had reached out saying they also get pedicures, which echoed some of the initial criticism towards Orlovsky, who played 12 seasons in the NFL.

"I'm not really worried about anything looking too pretty," Sumrall said. "I'm worried about feeling good."

For now, talks of pedicures, throwing podiums and other offseason fodder remain but will slow down in the next week as fall camp approaches. The Gators open camp on Aug. 5, exactly a month before the season begins at home against FAU.

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