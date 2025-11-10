Florida Must Fix its Pass Rush to Make a Bowl
The Florida Gators have a recurring problem: their weak pass rush leads to avoidable losses.
While many factors contribute to defeat, shortcomings in coaching deserve scrutiny. The team's passive approach lets opponents feel comfortable in the pocket and rarely pressures the quarterback. With only 16 sacks, this ongoing weakness continues to hurt their chances. Yet, as complex as defenses are, the solution sits right in front of the Gators.
Theory
Ron Roberts is an excellent coordinator. Players buy into his scheme, which earns respect through its design. The Gators surrender only 214.4 passing yards per game.
Still, the defense allowed eight completions over 40 yards and three over 60 yards. While not all became scores, these big gains flip the field and almost guarantee points, on the ground or in the air. On top of that, big plays swing momentum, which cannot be underrated in football, at any level.
Talent Dearth
George Gumbs, Jr. is a decent pass rush specialist for long-yardage situations, but he can't consistently bend and win the edge. Jayden Woods shows potential but is still adjusting to college play. Where is the dominant pass rusher?
No one expects an Alex Brown clone, but given the in-state talent pool, finding a couple of edge rushers should not be this challenging. The university should recruit players ready for the task, not developmental projects. Finding better rushers needs to be second to finding a new quarterback during this offseason.
Not the Secondary's Fault
Florida opponents threw just nine touchdowns, which credits the secondary. With no pass rush, defenders must cover longer than ideal. When sacks happen, it's usually a coverage sack—this should be reversed. The pass rush must help the secondary. Despite injuries, the unit keeps opponents out of the end zone. The group keeps playing well despite no support from upfront.
Composition
The Gators seem to prioritize size over athletic ability on the line. This lack of quickness leaves them exposed. Quarterbacks have time to scan and throw accurately. Increasing blitzes, even slightly, will help the defense in the final three games. Hoping the line breaks through eventually is not a recipe for success anywhere in the SEC.
Overview
To reach a bowl game, the Gators must fix their pass rush. With three high-powered offenses ahead, a passive front won't work. The decision is clear: attack the quarterback or let opponents attack them.