Veteran Gators Linebacker Announces Return for 2026

Florida Gators linebacker Aaron Chiles is returning for his junior year in Gainesville, he announced on social media Tuesday.

“My main reason is that I love the University of Florida and the athletic community here,” Chiles said. “I love the fans and the atmosphere, especially playing in championship-level games. This is where I want to be.”

Chiles had an increased role as a sophomore compared to his freshman season the previous year. He finished fourth on the team in tackles, totaling 52 tackles across 12 games played in 2025. He also tallied 2.5 tackles-for-loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.

Sumrall’s background as a former SEC linebacker played a strong role in convincing Chiles to run it back for another year in the Orange and Blue.

“I think it means a lot. It really changes the dynamic of the team. It brings more toughness and grit, and it helps establish a defensive culture,” Chiles told Florida Victorious. “Playing linebacker takes a different mentality, and having a head coach who understands that firsthand makes a big difference. I think it’s great—I love it.”

Chiles also shared a connection with Sumrall in their first team meeting.

“It was very intense,” Chiles said. “Right away, you could tell he’s determined and ready to work. He’s a winner, and he talked about that from the start. You can feel that mindset immediately, and I’m ready to win as well.”

That now makes two core pieces in the linebacker room returning for next season. Chiles’ running mate, Myles Graham, was the first player to announce that he has re-signed with the Gators for 2026.

Getting these two back for next season gives the Gators a talented one-two punch at the heart of the defense. Moreover, it provides incoming defensive coordinator Brad White and inside linebacker Greg Gasparato with two highly skilled linebackers to build around.

There are still several other players that Sumrall and his staff are working to retain for next season. Near the top of that list is star running back Jadan Baugh. Sumrall, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and running backs coach Chris Foster are all expected to meet with Baugh this week, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Some of the other players currently renegotiating their return to Florida include edge rushers Jayden Woods and LJ McCray and wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

