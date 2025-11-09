What Went Wrong in Florida's Loss to Kentucky
The Florida Gators struggled in a significant way. Facing a team considered less athletically talented, Kentucky controlled the game, dominating Florida, 38-7.
Florida had limited answers on offense and faced even greater challenges on defense. The team appeared discouraged, despite the mathematical possibility of reaching a bowl game.
Even with that achievable goal ahead, the team seemed to lack its usual energy. Saturday's loss was difficult because, for the first time in a while, the Gators looked dispirited. Winning and losing are part of football each week. However, overcoming apathy remains a critical test. Normally, you could say the team needs to reflect.
At this point, would it help?
Curtain Call
DJ Lagway played in his 21st career game when he started on Saturday. After throwing three interceptions, which led to his benching at halftime, he has now averaged one interception per game as a Gator.
Last year, fans forgave his mistakes because he was a true freshman. Despite his struggles, the fanbase continued to support him. Lagway led the Gators on a late-season run that ended with a bowl victory. Expectations rose in the offseason, with some media members calling him a potential Heisman candidate.
Normally, a player tends to improve after their freshman season. However, Lagway has not demonstrated the expected growth and has faced challenges with timing and communication with his receivers.
While former head coach Billy Napier is no longer with the team, the sophomore continues to work on developing his decision-making. Some responsibility falls to him. If Lagway chooses not to stay after the new head coach is hired, the program will adjust. If he remains, then bringing in competition could benefit the team.
Defensive Lapses
Ron Roberts' defense faced difficulties covering the sidelines as the Wildcats repeatedly found success with wheel routes and similar plays. Yesterday's performance may influence opinions about Roberts' suitability for a head coaching role.
Additionally, the reluctance to blitz created challenges for UF throughout the game. Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley completed 18-of-23 passes with two touchdowns. Gator defenders at times struggled with positioning and timing.
Overview
Despite their poor play, Florida still has a chance to make a bowl game. Their margin for error has shrunk to zero with one loss making the Gators ineligible for a bowl, but a small hope remains. Whatever Florida can still manage on the field needs to begin against Ole Miss.
Now the team must find a solution.