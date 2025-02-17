Florida to Hire Deron Wilson as Corners Coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to hire former Arkansas cornerbacks coach Deron Wilson to coach its corners, according to multiple reports.
Wilson, who was recently hired as Georgia State's defensive coordinator, replaces outgoing secondary coach Will Harris, who reportedly left Florida after one season for the safeties coaching job with the Miami Hurricanes.
This will be Wilson's second stint under head coach Billy Napier with Florida. Wilson spent the 2022 season as a quality control analyst, in which he helped Corey Raymond coach the Gators’ corners. Now, he'll be tasked to coach Florida's corners alongside Vinnie Sunseri, who Napier hired as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
Prior to his brief stint as Georgia State's defensive coordinator, a role he never coached a game as, Wilson spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as Arkansas' corners coach.
In 2023, Arkansas' pass defense ranked fourth in the SEC with 202.8 yards per game allowed, which was good for 32nd in the FBS. The Razorbacks' 12 interceptions that year also ranked No. 3 in the SEC and 39th nationally.
Last season, however, Arkansas saw a dip in production after allowing 246.9 yards per game, which ranked 110th nationally.
Wilson's hiring presumably rounds out Florida's coaching staff for 2025, although Napier previously stated the program was still working on contract extensions and possibly looking into hiring more assistants for the offensive side of the ball.
Presumptive Gators 2025 Coaching Staff
- Head coach: Billy Napier
- Co-offensive coordinator/Tight ends: Russ Callaway
- Co-offensive coordinator/Offensive line: Rob Sale
- Wide receivers: Billy Gonzales
- Associate head coach - Offense/Running Backs: Jabbar Juluke
- Assistant offensive line: Jonathan Decoster
- Executive head coach/Defensive coordinator: Ron Roberts
- Co-defensive coordinator/Inside linebackers: Robert Bala
- Co-defensive coordinator/Safeties: Vinnie Sunseri
- Defensive line: Gerald Chatman
- Edge/Alumni Liaison: Mike Peterson
- Corners: Deron Wilson