Florida's Options at Corner Following Jason Marshall Jr.'s Season-Ending Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jason Marshall Jr.'s season-ending shoulder injury puts the Florida Gators in an extremely difficult position heading into arguably the nation's toughest stretch of schedule with four-straight ranked opponents.
Not all hope is lost, though.
Despite inexperience behind Marshall Jr., there's plenty of talent who will have an opportunity to step up in his absence. With Marshall Jr. done for the season, Gators Illustrated takes a look at the corners who will be tasked with replacing him.
Starter: Dijon Johnson
Sophomore backup Dijon Johnson will be tasked with taking over the starting corner spot opposite of junior Devin Moore. Saturday's matchup will be the first start of his career, but he's seen the field consistently throughout the season as a rotational piece.
Through seven games, Johnson has nine total tackles and one pass breakup. He is one of Florida's top cover corners with a 77.9 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Earlier this season, UF head coach Billy Napier expressed confidence in Johnson's ability to step up and produce when his name is called.
"Got a ton of confidence in him, especially over the last month I would say, he’s really taken a step forward," Napier said on Sept. 11. "He’s a competitor. He’s got a good skill set, height, length, good polished skills, he’s learning the game, I think that’s what I’m most proud of. I think his football intelligence has improved because he’s really worked at it. I think DD, we got a ton of confidence in him and his role. We’ll put him out there with no concern.”
Backup: Cormani McClain
Sophomore walk-on transfer Cormani McClain was never really expected to see the field this season, but with an in-game to Marshall Jr. and a lingering injury to Ja'Keem Jackson that's forced him to miss most of the season, the former five-star stepped up big against Kentucky.
In his first appearance as a Gator, McClain recorded a pick-six, a pass breakup and one tackle. A bye week after has allowed McClain to continue developing, now with the expectation that he'll see the field against Georgia.
"I think just some confidence," Napier said of McClain this week. "I think skill players always are a little insecure, and then when they get game experience, they have some production, and it's like, okay, this is now I know what it's like out there, and now I can prepare and then test anticipation of that."
McClain's journey to Florida is well-documented after a whirlwind recruitment that saw him shockingly decommit from Miami and enroll at Colorado before reported off-field issues saw his time with the Buffaloes end after one season.
However, Napier sees growth in McClain since joining the program.
"So I think he's still learning the defense. I think, obviously there's a lot of concepts, but overall I think he's got a smile on his face," he said. "I see him connecting with teammates. He's obviously more self-disciplined. He's doing a good job, we don't have any issues with him. He's growing up. He's still very much a work in progress, and he's definitely getting better."
Keep an eye on: Jameer Grimsley, Teddy Foster
Florida's true freshman pair in Jameer Grimsley and Teddy Foster have yet to make a major on-field impact due to the veterans ahead of them. However, they may be forced to see the field sooner than later.
However, an on-field appearance for the two is likely a last-case scenario the Gators want to avoid.
Foster, who has appeared in four games this season with only two of those on defense, would lose a year of eligibility with one more appearance. Grimsley, meanwhile, has yet to see the field this season, making him a likely candidate should Florida want to keep Foster's redshirt intact.
However, an overall lack of experience puts the Gators in a difficult position should it get to the point where either would have to play, and it would take a few more injuries to get there.