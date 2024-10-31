All Gators

BREAKING: Gators' Jason Marshall Jr. OUT for Season

Florida Gators fourth-year corner Jason Marshall Jr. was listed as "out" on the team's Wednesday availability report.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (3) tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) during the second half at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the Florida Gators face rival Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville, it will be without one of its most veteran defensive members.

Senior corner Jason Marshall Jr. is out for the rest of the season with an apparent upper body injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of the Gators' 48-20 win over Kentucky two weeks ago. Saturday's game will be the first game of his career that he misses.

Marshall Jr.'s status was first reported on by On3's Zach Abolverdi prior to Wednesday's availability report being released. Marshall Jr. hurt his labrum, and the injury will require surgery, according to Abolverdi.

After the injury two weeks ago, which he suffered near the UF sideline, the fourth-year starter exited the field and later returned to the sideline in street clothes with his right arm in a sling. He finished the game with two tackles and a quarterback hurry.

The injury also ends Marshall Jr.'s collegiate career as he is not eligible for either a traditional redshirt or medical redshirt.

Marshall Jr. finishes the season with 20 total tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He also finishes with 98 tackles, 26 pass breakups two interceptions and a sack in his career.

In Marshall Jr.'s place, Florida will likely rely on a pair of second-year players in Dijon Johnson, who's been the primary backup behind Marshall Jr. and Devin Moore, as well as walk-on transfer Cormani McClain, who recorded a pick-six in his first appearance as a Gator against Kentucky.

Fellow second-year corner Ja'Keem Jackson, who was expected to compete with Moore for a starting spot opposite of Marshall Jr., was also listed as "out" on Wednesday's availability report. He has not played in a game since Florida's Week 2 win over Samford due to injury.

The Gators kick-off the 2024 edition of its rivalry with Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

