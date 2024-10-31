BREAKING: Gators' Jason Marshall Jr. OUT for Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the Florida Gators face rival Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville, it will be without one of its most veteran defensive members.
Senior corner Jason Marshall Jr. is out for the rest of the season with an apparent upper body injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of the Gators' 48-20 win over Kentucky two weeks ago. Saturday's game will be the first game of his career that he misses.
Marshall Jr.'s status was first reported on by On3's Zach Abolverdi prior to Wednesday's availability report being released. Marshall Jr. hurt his labrum, and the injury will require surgery, according to Abolverdi.
After the injury two weeks ago, which he suffered near the UF sideline, the fourth-year starter exited the field and later returned to the sideline in street clothes with his right arm in a sling. He finished the game with two tackles and a quarterback hurry.
The injury also ends Marshall Jr.'s collegiate career as he is not eligible for either a traditional redshirt or medical redshirt.
Marshall Jr. finishes the season with 20 total tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He also finishes with 98 tackles, 26 pass breakups two interceptions and a sack in his career.
In Marshall Jr.'s place, Florida will likely rely on a pair of second-year players in Dijon Johnson, who's been the primary backup behind Marshall Jr. and Devin Moore, as well as walk-on transfer Cormani McClain, who recorded a pick-six in his first appearance as a Gator against Kentucky.
Fellow second-year corner Ja'Keem Jackson, who was expected to compete with Moore for a starting spot opposite of Marshall Jr., was also listed as "out" on Wednesday's availability report. He has not played in a game since Florida's Week 2 win over Samford due to injury.
The Gators kick-off the 2024 edition of its rivalry with Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.