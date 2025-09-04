Gators DL Transfer Not Taking New Opportunity for Granted
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Brendan Bett always wanted an SEC offer.
The son of a former SEC women's basketball player and three-star defensive tackle in the class of 2023, the now-Florida Gators defensive linemen had offers from Big 12 and Big Ten programs, but the SEC offer never came.
Eventually, the prospect out of Killeen (Tx.) Ellison committed and signed with Baylor.
"I just tried to make the best deal with that and just take my opportunity that I had,” he said Wednesday.
Bett played in 10 games as a true freshman at Baylor, recording nine tackles and one sack, while being the fourth-highest rated interior freshman defensive lineman in college football by Pro Football Focus.
However, Bett's role disappeared the following season. A reported academic suspension led to Bett only playing in the bowl game (his parents later clarified the academic issues). He returned to Baylor for spring camp after initially debating entering the transfer portal but ultimately decided to leave the program.
“It definitely sucked," Bett said of his redshirt season in 2024. "It definitely sucked a lot, but I feel like it made me a better person. I just try to look at it as a different opportunity, you know, just still developing myself, bettering myself, and kinda not being too down on it. Still look at it as a blessing that I still get to play the sport I love.”
Little did he know, a prior Baylor relationship would give him the SEC offer he longed for.
Ron Roberts, now in his second season at Florida and first as the full-fledged defensive coordinator, recruited Bett while he was the defensive coordinator at Baylor, but left the program shortly after Bett signed for the defensive coordinator job at Auburn.
Bett remembers when Roberts first reached back out to him, this time through the portal.
“It had been a while," he said. "The last time I had talked to him, he ended up leaving, he was at Auburn, and that was the last time I had really spoken to him. So, when I hit the portal, a random number called me and I didn’t know who it was, and he was like ‘You know who this is? Coach Roberts,' and I was like ‘Oh, what’s up, Coach?’ It was almost like a rekindling moment.”
Bett said Roberts hasn't changed much since they first connected at Baylor. Roberts said the same of Bett at the beginning of fall camp.
"He's got a great attitude, work ethic, how he handles his business, wants to be successful in everything he does, tremendous work ethic on the field, all those intangible things that we're trying to look for, he had them coming in," Roberts said. "So excited about he's had a really good summer. So, again, he's going to be an impact player, really expect him to have a high role come this fall."
Roberts being at Florida, combined with the program's recent history of sending defensive linemen to the NFL, Gerald Chatman's coaching style, scheme fit, and the program's emphasis on academics, led to Bett transferring to Florida in April.
“It lit my world up. I was like, you know, just praying over it, and then just to finally be able to live out my dream, playing in the SEC, felt amazing," Bett said of committing to Florida.
It also helped that the coach Bett was closest with at Baylor is also a former Gator. Dallas Baker, a former UF receiver and member of the 2006 national championship team, is currently the receivers coach at Baylor.
"He tried not to brag too much," Bett said of Baker's time at UF. "Out of all the coaches at Baylor I think coach Baker, I was the closest with him. He wasn’t just a receivers coach, he was everybody. If anybody wanted to come talk with him, he was always open to allow us to come talk with him.”
Baker also had one message for Bett: "That's my home. Go there and take care of it."
Bett took that message to heart despite the nerves of going to a new school.
"Coming into a new school, not really knowing how things work, not knowing how I was going to align at first. But when I first hit the ground running, you know, kind of already knew the playbook a little bit. And once I got comfortable, I just tried to keep my head down, keep working, and just earn my way up.”
He also didn't get the benefit of a spring acclimation period. Bett's primary focus was bonding with his new teammates off the field, and under Chatman's room, that was not a problem at all. Every offseason, Chatman hosts a defensive line barbeque with the interior defensive line, edge rushers, coaches for both position groups and former players at both spots.
Bett got a crash course on UF's history at the position and even connected with another UF national champion in Carlos Dunlap, who also had an active presence during fall camp.
"At Baylor, it was never nothing like that. So it was really great," Bett said. "You know, we brung all the former D-linemen that played here in the past, and they came and gave us pep talks. It just felt like it more like a family than just a team."
The offseason showed Bett that Florida was the right decision, but he still had not earned his spot on the field. That eventually came with his performance in fall camp after strides during the summer workout program.
"Obviously, the nutrition and weight room have just really paid off on. He's leaner. He's added lean muscle, and he's moving better," head coach Billy Napier said midway through fall camp. "He can play all three positions, up front. He's smart. It helps that the defensive system continuity and the verbiage has really allowed him to hit the ground running. But he's a smart player and works hard. He's earned the respect of his teammates, and he's going to help us."
Since his transfer, Bett has been a fast riser on Florida's defensive line rotation. With senior star Caleb Banks nursing a foot injury and overall inexperience in the room, Bett emerged as the backup nose tackle behind Jamari Lyons. He also has the position flexibility to play at the three-tech tackle spot, where Banks traditionally plays and where freshman Michai Boireau currently plays.
Before his injury, Banks saw first-hand what Bett provides to the rotation.
“He’s a dog, he a dog," Banks said in fall camp. "I’m not going to say, y’all are going to see. He’s got that work.”
Across 15 total snaps in Florida's season opener against Long Island, the newcomer recorded a career-high three tackles.
"Brendan Bett, I thought, flashed; he was very productive," Napier said on Monday. "I thought he had a good vision and instincts, found the ball, production that was there."
His second tackle was his most impactful with a tackle-for-loss in the second quarter.
“I was too hyped," he said. "I really almost didn’t know what to do with my celebration.”
While the individual play was nice, the fact that he was playing in the Swamp was just as special.
“It was surreal," Bett said. "I think that's a feeling that, only if you are playing, you get to experience it and really know how it feels.”
Now that his Gators' debut, which ironically came against the same team as his Baylor debut, is done, Bett is focused on improving on what he learned from Week 1 and carrying it over to Week 2 against USF, which begins on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. inside the Swamp.
"I think, first game, that’s when you get all the jitters out," he said. "You know, mistakes happen, first game. As the season progresses, I think that’s when people start picking up the pace, picking up the slack. So, I think, second game, we can really come capitalize off the mistakes we made last game.”
Still, he can't help but reflect on his journey to this point.
“Oh man, it’s been great," Bett said. "Being able to be here, in this blessful culture, and then just finally being able to touch the field again, it felt amazing."