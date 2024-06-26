Former Colorado Transfer, Cormani McClain has Big Opportunity with Gators
Perhaps no unit in college football will see as much testing as the cornerbacks of the Florida Gators. With a schedule that looks daunting, the Gators will heavily rely on their cornerbacks to help get the defense through potentially difficult time.
For Colorado Buffaloes transfer Cormani McClain, being at home, under the blazing summer sun, beats the crisp mountain air. If you look into his situation, you see a player with not only an ax to grind but point to prove not only to himself but the college football world as a whole. What to expect from McClain's first year in The Swamp? Motivation and no excuses.
Rocky Mountain Low
Like most high school talent, the lure of the notoriety and clout of playing in Colorado for Deion Sanders probably drew McClain. Deion Sanders, a legend in the Sunshine State, is cornerback royalty all over the sport. McClain, a five-star recruit, decided to head to Boulder.
Life as a Buffalo did not suit McClain. He saw action in just nine games, totaling just thirteen tackles. Initially, McClain decided to remain in Colorado. Yet, during a space on X/Twitter, he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. After weighing his options, he chose the University of Florida.
The High Road
When McClain announced his intentions, Colorado fans immediately went off. Calling the cornerback everything but his name, they excoriated him for daring to leave. Furthermore, Shedeur Sanders decided to fire off a passive aggressive insult aimed at McClain and the players that transferred.
Ironically, Sanders, although talented, decided to insult former teammates instead of questioning his offensive line for porous blocking. Most importantly, McClain kept things positive. He thanked his coaches on the way out and stated gratitude for his stay in Boulder.
In football, much like life, your words help define you in the brightest light. Colorado definitely exudes a dim bulb quality in engaging in pettiness. The Gators cornerback held his head high and gracefully exited.
Options
Entering the portal for the majority of players ends up as where careers flounder. Yet, McClain not only found a new home with the Gators, but signing an NIL deal with Disruptive Sports Agency gives him financial stability.
Remember in the past, players must quit college in order to earn by being drafted. NIL, perhaps the biggest gamechanger in college athletics, helps players begin to cash in on their notoriety. It will keep more players in college instead of rolling the dice in the NFL Draft.
On The Field
When he steps onto the field, with four years of eligibility to play three, McClain could step in providing immediate help. Blessed with height, long arms and closing speed, the former five-star profiles as an eventual leader at cornerback.
With his stride, McClain stays hip to hip with wideouts on vertical route. Also, he flashes ball skills that require reps to fully develop. In the SEC, defenses will jump into subpackages quickly, prompting McClain to see early action. In effect, the biggest favor Colorado did for McClain? Watching Shedeur Sanders routinely throw his way in practice. Now, don't expect to see nerves.
Overview
Cormani McClain chose himself over a situation. Like it or not, the Sarasota native took care of himself. Instead of listening to a delusional fanbase, that consumed enough Colorado Kool-Aid to give Godzilla a serious case of diabetes, he chose to go home and get right. Whatever path the Gators and McClain will take, rest assured that his talent and drive to success will serve as a benefit to the program.