Former Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson Commits to LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Florida Gators corner Ja'Keem Jackson has made his transfer destination known, and he will be reuniting with a familiar face.
Jackson, who played two seasons with Florida and earned a redshirt this past season after an injury, will be transferring to LSU with three years of eligibility remaining, where he will reunite with former UF secondary coach Corey Raymond.
Raymond, who coached at Florida for the 2022 and 2023 seasons before being dismissed by head coach Billy Napier, was one of Jackson's primary recruiters as a four-star prospect from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola.
“He’s coming along really good. He’s going to be real good. He has a chance to be special," Raymond said about Jackson during the Gators' 2023 spring camp. "We just got to keep him going, keep him understanding what we want, the details of playing the position."
Jackson is the 19th former Gator enter the transfer portal, 13th on scholarship and first overall to reveal his transfer destination.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.