Former Gator Among Those Charged in Terrion Arnold Kidnapping Case

A former Florida Gators offensive lineman has been charged as part of the kidnapping case against Detroit Lions corner Terrion Arnold.

26-year-old Lyndell Hudson II, who played one season at Florida in 2023, was arrested in February by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshals Service and charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is one of six individuals who were previously charged following the incident.

Now, it appears that Hudson's charges are tied to Arnold's case.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested Wednesday in Tampa in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in early February.



Story via @E_Woodyard:https://t.co/RiQSZXeYFz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2026

According to the Tampa Police Department, which arrested Arnold on Wednesday in connection with the same kidnapping and robbery case involving Hudson, Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo and periodically stayed there with Hudson and others. On Feb. 1, personal items belonging to Arnold and others were stolen, which was later reported to the Largo Police Department.

On Feb. 4, the victims, after allegedly being lured to an apartment by Arnold and others, were attacked by Hudson and 24-year-old Christion Williams. According to the report, Hudson and Williams held the victims at gunpoint and hit them. Investigators later discovered that the incident was streamed to Arnold and two other individuals, with Arnold and one of the individuals giving directions to Hudson, Williams and 19-year-old Arianna Del Valle, who was reportedly streaming the incident.

Additionally, while the assault was occurring, Hudson, Williams and 27-year-old Freddie Hughes stole personal property belonging to the victims. Investigators determined that the victims were not involved in the original theft from Arnold's Airbnb and believe that Arnold is the primary conspirator.

Arnold was taken into custody at Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County after turning himself in on Wednesday and faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. Those charges carry a potential sentence of life in prison.

Del Valle, 19-year-old Jasmine Randazzo, 23-year-old Boakai Hilton Jr. and Hughes each face three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping, while Williams faces those same charges as well as aggravated battery with a deadly weapon — the same charges Hudson faces.

Lyndell Hudson II at Florida

Hudson spent one season at Florida as a backup and rotational offensive lineman during the 2023 season. A transfer from FIU, he appeared in seven games with two starts (Vanderbilt, Charlotte) before graduating and entering the NFL Draft.

Hudson was considered the third tackle on the line behind Austin Barber and Damieon George Jr.

“He’s an experienced player with traits," former head coach Billy Napier said during 2023 fall camp. "We’ve had success with Group of Five players who have experience and have been productive. He’s got traits. He’s 6-foot-5, he’s 329 pounds. He’s got an 87 (inch) wingspan, which is really unique, a 36 arm. He’s got tackle traits. He’s played a lot football. He’s from the state of Florida, from Brooksville. So yeah, I think he brings some experience to the room and certainly creates competition at the tackle position.”

Lyndell Hudson II spent one season at Florida. | Courtesy of UAA Communications

He was not selected and was not picked up as an undrafted free agent after the draft, ending his football career.

Hudson was a para-professional employee at Endeavor and Discovery Academy in Hernando County at the time of his arrest.

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