Former Gators Confident in Team's Championship Chances
While only those in attendance were able to watch Saturday’s final exhibition for the Florida Gators before heading into the summer, excitement has spread throughout the fanbase after the shootout in the Swamp.
In the Gators 38-32 Orange & Blue Game left Gator Nation buzzing about the offensive performances of both teams, without star quarterback DJ Lagway even throwing a pass. It is the highest scoring spring game since 2019 under Dan Mullen.
Though it’s not rare to see fans holding their team in high regards in the so-called ‘lying season,’ it wasn’t just the spectators who left the game impressed with what they had seen. One who once put on the same uniform was as well.
“Them Gator Boys are as advertised,” Former Gators defensive lineman and national champion Steven Harris said in a tweet after attending the event. “It’s going down this season.”
After a game in which multiple Gators had impressive performances on offense, none have been more talked about than the record breaking one of incoming freshman Dallas Wilson. Wilson’s day included 10 catches, 195 yards and two touchdowns, one of the best lines any Gators wide receiver has put up in the event.
His first appearance in the Orange and Blue - or rather Orange and White - caught the eyes of many across the nation.
In addition to Wilson, the Gators had a handful of new weapons on display for their first time in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Though the list, including J. Michael Sturdivant, Vernell Brown Jr and Naeshaun Montgomery, did not stuff the stat sheet like the former Oregon signee, the flashes shown were enough to have another former Gator excited for what is to come.
As Florida’s spring camp is now over, they head into a 2025 season filled with extreme expectations. With some predicting a possible first playoff appearance for the Gators in the new format, former Gators hero Tyrie Cleveland is ready to take it a step further.
“I told everyone…we won in basketball, we (are going to) go win in football.” Cleveland said while joining the Stadium and Gale podcast a few days after the spring game. “We are going to win a national championship.”
Not the first to suggest the Gators chances at a national championship this season, Cleveland and others clearly like what they have seen from the current Gators roster this spring heading into the fall.
With plenty of expectations already, the final showing looks to have all the Gator Nation ready for a big year in 2025.