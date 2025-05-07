Former Gators DB Greg Smith III Announces Commitment
Nearly a month after officially departing from the Florida Gators, safety Gregory Smith III has announced his commitment.
He will join former UF teammates D'Antre Robinson and Gannon Burt at North Carolina under legendary head coach Bill Belichick, he announced Wednesday. Smith III's commitment comes hours after an in-home visit with UNC corners coach Armond Hawkins Jr.
Smith III, who was having a strong spring camp with the Gators heading into his redshirt freshman season, reportedly left the program after NIL contract negotiations fell through. Although a return was on the table, he failed to sign the updated contract by UF's deadline.
He only appeared in five games, including the bowl game, as a true freshman and recorded five tackles and a pass breakup with the Gators. He was expected to be a consistent member of Florida's safety rotation after multiple departures from a year ago.
“I’ve actually seen a lot of growth from Greg, especially not playing as much in his freshman year as he probably wanted to," veteran safety Bryce Thornton said during camp. "But this year, he’s taken a step. He’s out there making calls for everybody. So I’m really proud of him for what he’s done and showed the maturity to be a better player.”
After entering the portal, Miami was seen as a front runner due to Smith III's relationship with former UF secondary coach Will Harris, who is now with the Hurricanes. However, North Carolina immediately became a contender after multiple visits with Smith III, and predictions from multiple industry experts were made in favor of the Tar Heels.
Smith III did take one more visit with Purdue before his in-home visit with North Carolina, which evidently sealed the deal.