Transfer DB Earns "Most Improved" Award
This era of college football is one of transfers, rumors, tampering, NIL, contracts and all-around chaos, but sometimes, there's a moment that is simply ironic or causes a chuckle.
The Florida Gators found themselves in that last category after one of its outgoing transfers received a spring camp award from the program.
After entering the transfer portal and subsequently being predicted to enroll at North Carolina, former redshirt freshman safety Gregory Smith III on Wednesday showed off a plaque that named him one of Florida's recipients for the "Fred Taylor Most Improved Freshman Award" during spring camp, which he did not finish after initially announcing he would transfer from the program.
It should be noted that Florida's awards are traditionally chosen before the spring game and then given out at halftime of the spring game, but Smith III had already departed from the program by that time.
The award is further proof of Florida's high regard of Smith III, who was expected to see an uptick of playing time in 2025 after redshirting a year ago and what was a strong spring camp before his departure.
“I’ve actually seen a lot of growth from Greg, especially not playing as much in his freshman year as he probably wanted to," veteran safety Bryce Thornton said. "But this year, he’s taken a step. He’s out there making calls for everybody. So I’m really proud of him for what he’s done and showed the maturity to be a better player.”
However, a reported NIL dispute led to Smith III leaving the program before ever truly making an impact.
Since his departure, there were reports and rumors of both a return to Florida, which reportedly fell through after Smith III did not sign his agreed upon new deal by UF's deadline, and a possible transfer to rival Miami, where he would reunite with former UF secondary coach Will Harris.
However, North Carolina has since emerged as the team to watch after Smith III recently visited the program and received a prediction from On3 to become a Tar Heel, reuniting with former UF teammates D'Antre Robinson and Gannon Burt.