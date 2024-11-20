Former Gators RB Fred Taylor Named 2025 Hall of Fame Semifinalist
Former Florida Gators running back Fred Taylor has once again been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday. This is Taylor's sixth time being named a semifinalist.
The organization cut the original 167-candidate list to 25, which includes Taylor.
In a 13-year career, mostly with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor rushed for 11,695 yards, including a franchise record 11,271 rushing yards for Jacksonville. He currently holds over 40 franchise records in Jacksonville.
His rushing total is the 17th-most in NFL history, and the 16 eligible backs ahead of Taylor are all Hall-of-Fame members.
In a four-year career with Florida, Taylor rushed for 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns, which rank fourth and fifth in program history. He also remains top-10 in the UF record books in rushing yards in a single season (1,292), rushing touchdowns in a single season (13) and rushing touchdowns in a single game (four).
He was also a member of Florida's first national championship team during the 1996-1997 season, and a year later, helped sparked the Gators to an upset win over Florida State in The Swamp with a four-touchdown effort. Florida's 32-29 win is considered one of the greatest wins in program history.
He was later drafted ninth-overall in the 1997 NFL Draft by Jacksonville.
Taylor's history with the Hall of Fame is one of great controversy as many believe he should have been inducted by now. Taylor has been a semifinalist every season since 2020 and was one of15-finalists in the "Modern-Era" group a year ago.
The Florida Gators, as a program, has two former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in running back Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and defensive end Jack Youngblood.
The Hall of Fame will announce its finalists in December before announcing the inductees of its upcoming class on Jan. 21, 2025.