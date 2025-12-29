NFL MVP Odds: Drake Maye Puts Pressure on Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen Falls Out
Drake Maye keeps putting the pressure on in the NFL MVP race, and there could be a major shake up in the odds after the Los Angeles Rams play on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
So, your move, Matthew Stafford.
Maye dominated the New York Jets on Sunday, throwing for 256 yards and five touchdowns while completing 90.5 percent of his passes. While oddsmakers have left the second-year quarterback at +180 to win the MVP, there’s a chance he could jump up in this market if the Rams lose again on Monday night.
As of Monday morning, Stafford (-225) is the favorite in the same vicinity he was last week (he was -220) with Maye as the only true contender.
After Sunday’s action, Josh Allen (+10000) and Trevor Lawrence (+15000) have both fallen way off from where they were last week.
With just one full regular season week to go – and two games for Stafford – here’s a look at the latest NFL MVP odds.
Latest NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
- Matthew Stafford: -225
- Drake Maye: +180
- Josh Allen: +10000
- Trevor Lawrence: +15000
- Caleb Williams: +15000
- Sam Darnold: +18000
- Bo Nix: +20000
- Justin Herbert: +25000
Drake Maye’s Huge Week 17 Doesn’t Change His NFL MVP Odds
Maye is now up to 30 touchdown passes this season, and while he won’t pass Stafford in that category, he left no doubt in Week 17 against the Jets.
The Patriots are now the AFC East champs with Buffalo losing in Week 17, which gives Maye an advantage over Stafford. Stafford could end up in a wild card spot this season, and that would hurt his case against the Patriots quarterback, who could be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
New England needs to beat Miami and hope Denver loses to the Los Angeles Chargers to finish atop the conference.
If that happens, Maye’s MVP odds should improve in the process. He’s had a terrific second season, and he is worth a bet at +180 in what is clearly a two-man race.
Matthew Stafford Still Favored to Win MVP
The veteran quarterback has yet to play in Week 17, but Stafford is still favored to win this award for the first time in his Hall of Fame career.
The Rams quarterback leads the league in touchdown passes, and he’ll look to make due with Davante Adams (hamstring) listed as doubtful on Monday night. With a win, Stafford would certainly further his case in this market.
He does have one thing going for him even if the Rams don’t win the NFC West: L.A. has played a much harder schedule than New England in 2025.
Josh Allen Officially Out of NFL MVP Race
Josh Allen and the Bills no longer can win the AFC East, and oddsmakers have moved him from +2500 to +10000 to win the MVP as a result.
Allen really didn’t get much going over the last two weeks, barely beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 before losing at home to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. The Bills quarterback did run for a couple of scores on Sunday, but he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 15.
Since Maye won the division, it’s almost possible to justify Allen as the MVP, especially since the Bills and Patriots split their two games in 2025.
Does Trevor Lawrence Have an NFL MVP Case?
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are still alive to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, yet his MVP odds dropped from +3500 to +15000 after Week 17.
Now, Lawrence did not throw a score (he did throw a pick) in the Jaguars’ win over Indy in Week 17, but the fact that Jacksonville has won seven in a row and could win the AFC is noteworthy.
Lawrence needs a win and Denver and New England losses in Week 17 to earn the top spot in the conference. It’s unlikely, especially since New England is heavily favored against Miami, but it’s not impossible.
The thing that kills Lawrence’s case is that his numbers pale in comparison to both Stafford and Maye.
That’s why oddsmakers have this as a two-man race with just 17 games left in the NFL regular season.
