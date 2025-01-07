Former Gators WR Ricky Pearsall Looking to Meet Teen Who Shot Him
Former Florida Gators and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is looking to turn the page.
He on Monday that he would someday like to meet the teenager accused of shooting him back in September. He hopes to forgive him.
“For me, just being able to forgive him. At the end of the day, I have to be able to forgive him to have that weight off my chest,” Pearsall said. “At some point, I do want to talk to the kid and make sure that, if I can create an impact on him in any way, that would be really big. I think I'd be definitely open to doing that.”
While it would be easier for him to hold the act against the teenager, and for good reason, Pearsall is choosing to be more sympathetic.
“I don't know how he grew up, so I can't judge him as a man just based off one action that he made," he said, via KNBR. "As violent as a crime as it was, God forbid him doing that to somebody else. I don't ever want that to happen.”
The suspect shot him when attempting to rob Pearsall over a Rolex watch while the former Florida receiver was on his way to a signing ceremony in Union Square of San Francisco, and there was a reported struggle for the gun, according to Fox 40 sports reporter Kirsten Moran-Kellar.
Less than two months later, he made his NFL debut.
A two-year starter for the Gators, Pearsall recorded 1,626 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His 65 catches and 965 yards in 2023 were team-highs.
The 49ers drafted Pearsall 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Before he was shot, he had already missed a significant amount of training camp due to hamstring and shoulder injuries but was on track to be ready for the season opener.
In his rookie season, he played in 11 games and started in four of them. He made 31 receptions for 400 receiving yards and caught three touchdowns. In the 49ers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30, Pearsall had his breakout game. He made eight catches for 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.