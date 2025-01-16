Former Tennessee QB on Florida Gators Radar After Purdie Departure
Gainesville, Fla. — It was only a short time ago that former Charlotte quarterback Deshawn Purdie withdrew his paperwork tying him to the Florida Gators and giving him his uncommitted status back. This decision by Purdie left a big void for the Gators, who are now back on the market looking for another quarterback.
That could be filled soon, though.
Former Tennessee, UNLV and Louisville signal caller Harrison Bailey is expected to take a visit to Gainesville this weekend and will be throwing for the Florida staff on Thursday before that trip takes place, according to Stadium and Gale on X (formerly Twitter).
Bailey (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) was a high-profile quarterback from Marietta (Ga.) High School, ranking as the No. 99 overall prospect and No. 3 pro-style quarterback from the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
He began his career with the Tennessee Volunteers. He spent two years in Knoxville and played in seven games (three starts) during that span, throwing for 594 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had one rushing touchdown.
Then, after the 2021 season, Bailey made a move out west and joined UNLV for the 2022 season. He stayed with the Rebels for one season, throwing for 318 yards and two touchdowns in six games. However, that one year was enough and he reentered the portal at the end of the season.
Bailey’s next school would be the Louisville Cardinals. He would be a part of the Cardinals program for two years but play very sparingly. Bailey played in just six games over these two years and threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
He’s a seasoned quarterback with experience in a Power Four setting. But it is unclear whether or not Bailey would be interested in joining the Gators program given that they already have their starter in DJ Lagway.
Florida also has 2025 four-star signee Tramell Jones Jr. and Clay Millen as others on scholarship at this position.
