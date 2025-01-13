Transfer QB Deshawn Purdie to Depart from Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It appears that Charlotte transfer quarterback Deshawn Purdie's time with the Florida Gators is coming to an end before it begins.
On3's Pete Nakos on Monday reported that Purdie's Florida documents have been withdrawn days after another report that stated the rising sophomore was looking to leave the program. With the winter cycle of the NCAA Transfer Portal closed, Purdie would've had to wait until April 16 to reenter.
Georgia, which had recently seen starter Carson Beck and depth piece Jaden Rashada depart from the program, immediately became a school to watch due to Purdie initially considering joining the Bulldogs during the winter portal cycle. It should be noted that the SEC bars in-conference transferring during the spring window.
Purdie, who threw for over 1200 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions with the 49ers, also had interest from North Carolina during his initial portal entry.
Meanwhile, Florida appears ready to move on from Purdie and has reportedly made contact with another transfer quarterback CJ Ogbanaa from Buffalo, On3 also reported on Monday. A rising fifth-year senior, Ogbanna threw for 2300 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for the Bulls.
The backup quarterback spot behind incumbent starter DJ Lagway became a point of emphasis entering the offseason for the Gators after injuries proved a true lack of depth at the position. Now with Purdie off the table, Florida will look to answer that problem sooner rather than later.
As it stands, the Gators have three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2025 season in incumbent starter DJ Lagway, four-star signee Tramell Jones Jr. and third-stringer Clay Millen. Florida will also return Lagway's backup from last season in walk-on Aidan Warner.
