From Newcomers to Leaders: Castell and Thornton Helping Guide New Wave of Gator DBs
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Three years ago, Florida Gators safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell stepped on campus for the first time as players, being helped by the then-leaders of the defense.
Now, with much more experience under their belt, the duo is holding up their end of the bargain as veterans and guiding the newest wave of Gator defensive backs.
“I love the freshmen. I was once one of them, so bringing them on is great,” Thornton said. “They're always in the film room, always here. They just love the game. So I just love to be around them."
Thornton and Castell are now focused on sharing their experience as veteran leaders for the incoming freshmen defensive backs.
For the former, his success was not instantaneous. He had to sit behind some older players and wait patiently for his time to shine on the field. As for Castell, he was thrust into a starting role quickly in his career and never looked back.
The latter’s quick rise is desired by every freshman, but Thornton’s message grounds the group: patience and hard work are essential for every newcomer.
“I had to wait my turn and just keep working,” Thornton said. “So, I just tell them, like, you just never know when you're opportunity may come, so you always got to keep working."
Castell is hammering home a slightly altered, but similar message.
“I just look at it as like, you know, when you’re on the field, it's just opportunity to play,” Castell answered when asked about his path to early playing time being motivation. “So, you know, just go out there and give your best.”
He also shared that the work starts in the meeting rooms rather than on the field.
“It really just starts in the meeting rooms,” said Castell. “I tell them, like, if you see me write something down, write the same thing down. Like, just, you know, it starts in the film room.”
One of the incoming defensive backs is taking in the advice well, too. Freshman cornerback Ben Hanks III was mentioned by both Thornton and Castell as a guy who has stood out early.
“He’s just been taking meetings and stuff seriously. He’s another young guy who sits behind me, and he’s just a guy that loves to learn,” Castell said.
Hanks III was one of the highest-ranked signees from the Gators' 2025 class. He was ranked as the No. 38 overall player and No. 4 player in the state of Florida in that cycle by 247Sports.
It is hard to know if he will see the field much this year with Devin Moore, Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain all ahead of him, but according to Thornton, he has been having a great summer.
“He did great this summer,” Thornton said. “Being in the weight room and gaining some muscle.”
He is not the only defensive back in this class that the Gators signed who will be learning from Castell and Thornton, though. Safeties Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs along with corners J’Vari Flowers and Onis Konanbanny make up the rest of their 2025 defensive back class.