Gators' 2025 Fall Roster: New Numbers, Updated Heights and Weights, Asa Turner Update
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday released its official roster for the 2025 season ahead of fall camp officially opening on Wednesday.
"Obviously excited to be back at it. And it's a fun time of the year," head coach Billy Napier said Tuesday. "I think it's good to see some energy in the building. Players had a couple days off, for them to be back. And then obviously as a staff, as an organization to be kind of running at full speed ahead here as we approach an exciting time of the year."
Florida Gators on SI breaks down the updated roster with notes on new numbers, weight gains and a significant player departure and gives the upcoming schedule for fall camp.
New Numbers
The Florida Gators welcomed 15 new players to the 2025 roster since spring camp, eight of whom are summer enrollees from the 2025 recruiting class, five of whom are walk-ons, one of whom is a transfer and one of whom is a walk-on transfer.
*denotes walk-on, ^denotes transfer
- 3 - Onis Konanbanny (DB, Fr.)
- 6 - J'Vari Flowers (DB, Fr.)
- 12 - Aaron Williams (QB, R-Fr., change from 28)*
- 14 - Muizz Tounkara (WR, Fr.)
- 27 - Byron Louis (RB, Fr.)
- 33 - Brian Case (RB, Fr.)*
- 35 - Harold Stubbs IV (DB, R-Jr.)*^
- 39 - Mack Mulhern (LS, Fr.)*
- 41 - Winfield Scott (DB, Fr.)*
- 44 - Myles Johnson (LB, Fr.)
- 47 - Evan Noel (K, Fr.)
- 48 - Erich Seager (EDGE, Fr.)*
- 73 - Daniel Pierre-Louis (OL, Fr.)
- 80 - Cary Rifenberick (WR, Fr.)*
- 90 - Brandon Bett (DL, R-So.)^
- 97 - Joseph Mbatchou (DL, Fr.)
Updated Heights/Weights
The Gators gained 700 pounds of muscle in the offseason, a 120-pound increase from the 2024 number of 580, while losing around 200 pounds of fat, according to strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles.
Below are some of the most notable weight differences from previous rosters until now. Florida Gators on SI only included those who gained or lost at least five pounds and organized it by position and the biggest weight gain.
- QB Tramell Jones Jr.: 203 (+9)
- QB DJ Lagway: 247 pounds (+6)
- RB Duke Clark: 211 pounds (+21)
- RB Treyaun Webb: 217 pounds (+5)
- WR Tank Hawkins: 178 pounds (+9)
- WR Aidan Mizell: 185 pounds (+9)
- WR Vernell Brown III: 178 pounds (+6)
- WR Eugene Wilson III: 194 pounds (+5)
- TE Cameron Kossmann: 245 pounds (+9)
- TE Amir Jackson: 235 pounds (+6)
- OL Marcus Mascoll: 308 pounds (+15)
- OL Jahari Medlock: 321 pounds (+13)
- OL Jake Slaughter: 303 pounds (+9)
- OL Fletcher Westphal: 342 pounds (+6)
- OL Bryce Lovett: 321 pounds (-5)
- OL Kamryn Waites: 364 pounds (-6)
- OL Austin Barber: 314 pounds (-8)
- EDGE Jayden Woods: 248 pounds (+8)
- EDGE Kofi Asare: 251 pounds (+5)
- DL Brien Taylor Jr.: 294 pounds (+16)
- DL Jeramiah McCloud: 294 pounds (+15)
- DL Jamari Lyons: 318 pounds (+10)
- DL Tarvorise Brown: 296 pounds (+6)
- DL Michai Boireau: 349 pounds (-6)
- LB Ty Jackson: 221 pounds (+5)
- LB Jaden Robinson: 226 pounds (-6)
- DB Ben Hanks III: 192 pounds (+12)
- DB Micheal Caraway Jr.: 196 pounds (+12)
- DB Drake Stubbs: 207 pounds (+10)
- DB Aaron Gates: 198 pounds (+9)
- DB Dijon Johnson: 204 pounds (+8)
- DB Cormani McClain: 189 pounds (+7)
- DB Teddy Foster: 188 pounds (+6)
Superlatives
- Biggest weight gain: RB Duke Clark: +21
- Biggest weight loss: OL Austin Barber: -8
- Heaviest player: OL Damieon George Jr.: 364 pounds
- Lightest player: K Evan Noel: 165 pounds
- Tallest player: OL Kamryn Waites, OL Fletcher Westphal: 6-8
- Shortest player: DB Vincent Brown Jr.: 5-7
A Note on Asa Turner
After reportedly returning for his seventh season of college football, safety Asa Turner will no longer play college football, Napier confirmed Tuesday.
" Asa is transitioning out of football. He's had really three years of significant injuries in college football," Napier said. "I actually met with Asa this morning. Look, Asa did a great job when he got here and was a really big contributor early in the season. Got injured and then hasn't quite been the same guy, if you really look at Washington the last couple of years.
"Asa contributed to our team last year. Very thankful for the way he approached being a teammate, his attitude. But he's at a point where he's not going to play."
Turner missed 12 of Florida's 13 games a year ago due to a lower-body injury suffered in the season-opening loss to Miami, the latest injury in what was an injury-riddled career dating back to his time at Washington.
Napier confirmed in March that Turner had received a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA but that his status on the team was to be determined. Turner underwent surgery in the offseason and was an active participant in offseason workouts.
Upcoming Schedule
The Gators officially open fall camp with a practice on Wednesday with another on Thursday. The team will hold a post-practice press availability with multiple players on Thursday beginning at 11:15 a.m.
On Saturday, Florida will hold an open practice inside the Swamp with exclusive access given to the media and members of Florida Victorious, the program's official NIL partner. Practice is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.