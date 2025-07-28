All Gators

Report: Asa Turner to Play for Gators in 2025

Turner received a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA, but his status with the Florida Gators remained up in the air.

Florida Gators defensive back Asa Turner (20) looks on during the first half at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Asa Turner's status with the Florida Gators has been revealed.

After receiving a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA, the safety will be on the Florida Gators' roster for the 2025 season. Turner's inclusion on the roster was first reported by On3's Zach Abolverdi.

Head coach Billy Napier in March revealed that Turner, who missed 12 of Florida's 13 games a year ago with a hamstring injury, had been granted an additional year of eligibility but that his status with the program remained up in the air.

"He's been granted an extra year of eligibility. I think his role on our team and his health is a little bit to be determined," Napier said. "But, I think, in general, it's a good thing for him. His career has been extended for a year, and then we'll kind of see where we end up. But, yeah, I think a guy who has had injury issues throughout his career, not only here but also Washington, but a great kid. Very smart. Very dependable. Just, gotta work on the durability piece."

Turner underwent surgery in the offseason and has been participating with the program during offseason workouts. His actual status for the season remains to be determined.

Should he be able to play, Turner will likely be a depth piece while being a veteran in the safeties room, which consists of junior starters Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell, redshirt freshman Josiah Davis and blue-chip true freshmen Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs.

Florida players report to fall camp on Tuesday with the first practice to be held on Wednesday.

