Gators 2025 Spring Positional Outlook: Linebackers
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A new season approaches, and the Florida Gators will look to breakout in head coach Billy Napier's fourth year after a strong finish to the 2024 campaign.
Familiar faces return, but the Gators saw usual roster attrition in the offseason with 19 total departures from last season, 13 of which were on scholarship, via the NCAA Transfer Portal and more from exhausting their collegiate eligibilities.
As a result, the Gators added 31 total players with a 26-signee high school class and a five-signee transfer portal class.
Gators Illustrated is breaking down each position on Florida's roster as the team approaches spring training camp with a review of each unit's 2024 performances and an outlook on the 2025 season and will revisit each position group with a final depth chart prediction during fall camp.
We continue the defensive unit outlooks with the linebackers, which saw one starter and one contributor depart but will see the return of plenty of young talent.
Quick Review
With a new position coach in Ron Roberts and an instant-starter in Grayson Howard transferring into the program, Florida's linebackers had arguably its best season in the Napier-era during the 2024 campaign.
Although it was a difficult start to the season, the unit was arguably the most consistent with Howard and junior Shemar James as starters and a combination of veteran leaders and blue-chip freshmen behind them in Derek Wingo, RJ Moten, Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles.
James (64 tackles), Robinson (52 tackles) and Howard (37 tackles) each set career-high marks in tackles with Howard missing every game post-Georgia with an injury. Robinson started in his place and shined with a unit-high 3.5 sacks, two of which came in the win over Florida State.
Not to mention, Florida got instant contributions from freshmen Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles with Graham in particular standing out. The legacy recorded a true freshmen-high 30 total tackles, which included a seven-tackle effort against LSU, and was eventually named Freshman All-SEC.
Chiles added 23 tackles but was mostly a special teams contributor who made occasional defensive appearances.
As a unit, Florida's linebackers also broke a cold streak of intercepted passes as picks by James and Graham marked the first and most interceptions by the unit since 2022 and first time since 2020 that multiple linebackers recorded a pick.
With James declaring early for the NFL Draft and Wingo graduating, Florida will have a starting spot and a rotation spot going into 2025, but it seems clear which players are ready to step into those roles.
Out and In
Scholarship players only
- Out: Shemar James (NFL), RJ Moten (Graduation), Deuce Spurlock II (Transfer), Derek Wingo (Graduation)
- In: Ty Jackson (Freshman), Myles Johnson (Freshman)
Into 2025
Howard returns as the clear leader, starter and play caller with the helmet radio, but his co-starter will be decided throughout spring and eventually fall camp.
Robinson's experience stepping into Howard's spot makes him a candidate to start, but it seems likelier that he sticks to the MIKE position. However, new linebackers coach Robert Bala could experiment with the junior during spring camp.
Graham, though seems like the easiest choice to start at the other linebacker spot. Size, speed and athleticism (he rushed for 17 touchdowns as a senior in high school and played well in off-ball scenarios outside of the pocket last season), along with jumping Wingo and Chiles in the rotation show he's poised for this larger role.
Chiles can't be counted out, though. MaxPrep's Player of the Year from the state of Maryland in 2023, the rising sophomore won't be needed to be an all-American-type player, but if he can replicate what Robinson did as an immediate backup, his future is extremely bright.
Rounding out the depth are a pair of true freshmen in Ty Jackson and Myles Johnson, although both are expected to take the Graham-Chiles route as depth pieces as newcomers. However, Napier recently raved about the future of the unit, especially with Jackson arriving as an early enrollee.
"Ty Jackson is one of the best football players I've watched in my career. I mean, I watched 800 players a year at Louisiana. Watched about 650 here. His junior film is probably one of the best football players I've ever seen," he said. "Legit track speed. Plays receiver, returner. Just accelerates through contact. Unique play strength for a guy that maybe doesn't have the bulk."
Losing James to the NFL early does sting, but the Gators still have a strong balance of experience, young talent ready for bigger roles and green newcomers ready to develop that indicate the linebackers could, once again, be the most consistent defensive unit even if it isn't the flashiest.
Way Too Early Depth Chart Projection
MIKE Linebacker:
- Grayson Howard
- Jaden Robinson
- Ty Jackson
WILL Linebacker:
- Myles Graham
- Aaron Chiles
- Myles Johnson
Reserves: Matthew Kade (R-Fr.)*, Jake Xeller (R-Fr.)*