Gators 2025 Spring Positional Outlook: Running Backs
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As new season approaches, the Florida Gators will look to breakout in head coach Billy Napier's fourth year after a strong finish to the 2024 campaign.
Familiar faces return, but the Gators saw usual roster attrition in the offseason with 19 total departures from last season, 13 of which were on scholarship, via the NCAA Transfer Portal and more from exhausting their collegiate eligibilities.
As a result, the Gators added 31 total players with a 26-signee high school class and a five-signee transfer portal class.
After featuring the quarterbacks, next up are the running backs, where the Gators return a strong dynamic duo from 2024 with plenty of depth behind them.
After featuring the quarterbacks, next up are the running backs, where the Gators return a strong dynamic duo from 2024 with plenty of depth behind them.
Quick Review
Despite having one of the most experienced backs in college football in Montrell Johnson Jr., it was two inexperienced players who broke out in 2024 in true freshman Jadan Baugh and former JUCO back Ja'Kobi Jackson.
As Johnson Jr. battled injuries last year, Baugh saw instant success 673 yards and seven scores, five of which came in the win over Kentucky to tie a school record. Meanwhile, Jackson put up strong numbers, as well, putting up 509 yards and seven scores highlighted by a 119-yard effort in the loss to Texas.
Now, that's not to say that Johnson Jr. was completely absent. Despite missing the entire second half of the loss to Tennessee, the entirety of the Georgia, Texas and Tulane games along with most of the LSU game, he managed to finish with 593 yards and six scores in his final collegiate season. His rushing efforts also led to him surpassing the 3,000-yard mark for career rushing yards.
Baugh will headline the group in 2025 with Jackson right behind, but the spot for the Gators' third back in the rotation remains wide open.
Out and In
Scholarship players only
- Out: Montrell Johnson Jr. (Graduation), Cam Carroll (Graduation)
- In: Waltez Clark (Freshman), Byron Louis (Freshman)
Into 2025
Baugh and Jackson are the clear leaders in the room in Billy Napier's two-man running back rotation for his offense, but Florida has also found some success using a third back within the offense.
In 2022, it was Nay'Quon Wright early in the season. In 2023, it was freshman Treyaun Webb, who was poised to have the role again in 2024 before injuries ended his season, which led to the emergences of Baugh and Jackson.
Now, Webb is healthy, and the Gators also have a core group of youngsters ready to contribute when their numbers are called.
Redshirt freshman KD Daniels returns after a strong showing in the team's bowl game in which he recorded 55 yards and his first career touchdown. Florida also has three talented true freshmen running backs in Waltez Clark, Byron Louis and Chad Gasper (PWO).
Despite the young talent from the 2025 recruiting class, Webb and Daniels will be the two to watch throughout camp. Webb earned a redshirt after only playing in four games last year, but his 5.4 yards per rush average through his first two years are a glimpse of what he's capable of.
Meanwhile, Daniels, Mississippi's 2023 Gatorade Football Player of the Year, could be poised for a larger role in the offense, especially with a strong offensive line unit with four starters returning in front of him.
With the talent, there's a chance Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke abandon their traditional three-man rotation for a four-back group, even if it means less carries per game for Baugh or Jackson. The talent in the room gives the staff a chance to experiment without losing production, although it won't change the fact that Baugh and Jackson will be the leaders.
2025 won't be much different from the first three years of the Napier Era as far as the running back position is concerned. There likely won't be a 1,000-yard rusher or a single feature back. It's worked for the first three years, and now for year four, the running back room is poised for another strong year no matter who gets the ball.
Way Too Early Depth Chart Projection
Starter: Jaden Baugh (So.) OR Ja'Kobi Jackson (R-Sr.)
Backups: Treyaun Webb (R-So.), KD Daniels (R-Fr.)
Reserves: Waltez Clark (Fr.), Byron Louis (Fr.), Chad Gasper (Fr.)*, Anthony Rubio (R-So.)*
*Indicates walk-on status