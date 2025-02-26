Gators 2025 Spring Positional Outlook: Tight Ends
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A new season approaches, and the Florida Gators will look to breakout in head coach Billy Napier's fourth year after a strong finish to the 2024 campaign.
Familiar faces return, but the Gators saw usual roster attrition in the offseason with 19 total departures from last season, 13 of which were on scholarship, via the NCAA Transfer Portal and more from exhausting their collegiate eligibilities.
As a result, the Gators added 31 total players with a 26-signee high school class and a five-signee transfer portal class.
Gators Illustrated is breaking down each position on Florida's roster as the team approaches spring training camp with a review of each unit's 2024 performances and an outlook on the 2025 season and will revisit each position group with a final depth chart prediction during fall camp.
Next are the tight ends, where the Gators will continue to rely on one consistent veteran to lead the group but will need someone else to step up for Florida to run its 12-personnel.
Quick Review
Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen entered 2024 as the clear leaders at tight end, but it quickly became Hansen as the team's main tight end with Tony Livingston stepping up beside him as Boardingham struggled with consistency issues.
As a unit, the tight ends did not have as great as an impact as the previous year, although Hansen did improve on his numbers with 15 catches for 207 yards, and Livingston had strong moments with touchdowns in each of the last two games.
However, the unit's best success came in the run game as strong blockers, which was one of the main reasons why Livingston replaced Boardingham as the second tight end in Florida's 12-personnel offense.
Out and In
Scholarship players only
- Out: Arlis Boardingham (Transfer), Gavin Hill (Transfer), Keon Zipperer (Graduation)
- In: Micah Jones (Freshman), Cameron Kossmann (Freshman)
Into 2025
Hansen returns, and after his performance as a consistent blocker who can catch passes when needed, he'll be the clear leader and main face of the room for the second-straight season.
The main question is who the guy beside him will be. Livingston had his moments last season, but redshirt freshman Amir Jackson and his potential will be too hard to ignore.
A former four-star recruit, Jackson stands at a strong 6-foot-5 and weights 228 pounds and showed strong capabilities as a pass-catcher in high school with 17 career touchdowns. Going into camp, Jackson will have the opportunity to show he's ready for a consistent role in the offense after a year of development, and he'll need to show he can be a capable blocker.
Also hoping to see an elevated role is former Air Force transfer Caleb Rillos, a preferred walk-on who did not play in 2024. More known as a blocker, he looked to make an impact in the passing game prior to missing the season.
Additionally, the Gators added two freshmen to the unit with three-star Micah Jones and two-star Cameron Kossman. Although both could be beneficial additions with time, Napier has never played a true freshman tight end in a consistent role since taking over as the head coach.
With Hansen and Livingston both draft-eligible after the 2025 campaign, it's likely that Jones and Kossman make their first impacts in 2026.
As a whole, the tight ends, although impactful in the run game, will need to step it up in the passing game for quarterback DJ Lagway, who will also have to work with a revamped receiving core. Not to mention, position coach Russ Callaway's promotion to offensive coordinator and how that affects the tight ends usage in the offense will be something to keep an eye on, even if Napier will still be in charge of play calling.
Way Too Early Depth Chart Projection
Starters: Amir Jackson, H position (R-Fr.), Hayden Hansen, Y position (R-Jr.)
Backups: Tony Livingston (Jr.), Caleb Rillos (R-Sr.)*
Reserves: Scott Isacks (R-Jr.)*, Micah Jones (Fr.), Cameron Kossmann (Fr.)
*Indicates walk-on status