All Gators

Gators Add Brother of Freshman Safety as PWO

Harold Stubbs IV, the brother of true freshman defensive back Drake Stubbs, joins the program after three seasons with Florida State.

Cam Parker

Another Stubbs will be playing for the Florida Gators as Harold Stubbs IV joins younger brother Drake Stubbs as a walk-on transfer.
Another Stubbs will be playing for the Florida Gators as Harold Stubbs IV joins younger brother Drake Stubbs as a walk-on transfer. / Dylan Olive / Florida Gators on SI
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The brother of one of the Florida Gators' young stars is set to transfer into the program as a preferred walk-on.

Defensive back Harold Stubbs IV, the brother of UF freshman safety Drake Stubbs, will join Florida as a graduate transfer after three seasons with rival Florida State, according to On3's Keith Niebuhr. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He played in three games over his first two seasons, recording no stats, before missing the entire 2024-25 season with an injury. Prior to joining the Seminoles, he recorded 59 tackles, including 10.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks with Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf after winning a state title with Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy.

Stubbs IV is the fifth preferred walk-on to join the program for the 2025-26 season.

The Gators added preferred walk-ons in transfer legacy defensive back Vincent Brown Jr., transfer defensive back Evan Jackson, freshman running back Chad Gasper Jr. and long snapper Mack Mulhern for the upcoming season

As expected NCAA roster cuts loom, Florida will be limited to 20 walk-ons due to the SEC limiting its programs to 85 scholarship players, which leaves the Gators with around 15 available walk-on spots.

Florida lost walk-ons Lawrence Wright IV, Chase Stevens and Gannon Burt to the transfer portal after spring camp.

In March, head coach Billy Napier updated the status of the roster cuts, explaining that teams will need to have its final 105-player list by the first game. However, coaches around the country were still looking for clarity on rule exceptions such as replacement players due to injury or a practice squad.

"I think it's a really important topic, and there's been a ton of narrative about it out there," he said. "We probably had one of the more productive, better meetings from an SEC AD/head coach meetings in February in New Orleans. I think that was one of the topics that was discussed. But I do think we're making progress. Is it perfect? No, but I do think that we've got pretty smart people that are working hard on that.”

The Gators open the 2025-26 season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football