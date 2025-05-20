Gators Add Brother of Freshman Safety as PWO
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The brother of one of the Florida Gators' young stars is set to transfer into the program as a preferred walk-on.
Defensive back Harold Stubbs IV, the brother of UF freshman safety Drake Stubbs, will join Florida as a graduate transfer after three seasons with rival Florida State, according to On3's Keith Niebuhr. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
He played in three games over his first two seasons, recording no stats, before missing the entire 2024-25 season with an injury. Prior to joining the Seminoles, he recorded 59 tackles, including 10.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks with Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf after winning a state title with Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy.
Stubbs IV is the fifth preferred walk-on to join the program for the 2025-26 season.
The Gators added preferred walk-ons in transfer legacy defensive back Vincent Brown Jr., transfer defensive back Evan Jackson, freshman running back Chad Gasper Jr. and long snapper Mack Mulhern for the upcoming season
As expected NCAA roster cuts loom, Florida will be limited to 20 walk-ons due to the SEC limiting its programs to 85 scholarship players, which leaves the Gators with around 15 available walk-on spots.
Florida lost walk-ons Lawrence Wright IV, Chase Stevens and Gannon Burt to the transfer portal after spring camp.
In March, head coach Billy Napier updated the status of the roster cuts, explaining that teams will need to have its final 105-player list by the first game. However, coaches around the country were still looking for clarity on rule exceptions such as replacement players due to injury or a practice squad.
"I think it's a really important topic, and there's been a ton of narrative about it out there," he said. "We probably had one of the more productive, better meetings from an SEC AD/head coach meetings in February in New Orleans. I think that was one of the topics that was discussed. But I do think we're making progress. Is it perfect? No, but I do think that we've got pretty smart people that are working hard on that.”
The Gators open the 2025-26 season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.