Gators Among Best Teams in College Football 26

The Florida Gators will have one of the nation's best offenses and defenses in EA Sports' College Football 26.

Florida Gators running back Anthony Rubio (25) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Friday, December 20, 2024 in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators defeated Tulane 33-8. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
EA Sports on Friday released its top 25 teams for the upcoming College Football 26 video game with the Florida Gators coming in at No. 12, just behind rival Miami at No. 11 and ahead of Texas Tech at No. 13.

The Gators' offense ranked No. 9 nationally at 89 overall, while the defense ranked No. 25 at 84 overall, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

The early rankings for the Gators are a significant improvement from this time last year, when Florida was not included in the top 25, was not among the top 25 offenses and was No. 25 defensively. While improved in the rankings, Florida will, once again, face one of the nation's toughest schedules, and EA Sports' rankings has reflected that.

Of the Gators' 12-game regular season, seven opponents are ranked in the top 25, five of whom are ranked ahead of Florida. The seven are Texas (No. 2), Georgia (No. 6), Texas A&M (No. 8), LSU (No. 10), Miami (No. 11), Ole Miss (No. 16) and Tennessee (No. 20).

Additionally, six opponents are ranked inside the top 25 offenses on the game in Texas (No. 1), LSU (No. 6), Miami (No. 10), Texas A&M (No. 12), Georgia (No. 13) and Ole Miss (No. 20), while all seven of the previously mentioned opponents were included among the top defenses.

EA Sports' release of the top teams is the second team-related rankings announced this week after the company revealed its toughest stadium environments in the game. Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was ranked No. 7.

Player overalls and other rankings will be revealed at a later date. EA Sports' College Football 26 releases on July 10. Florida opens its season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

