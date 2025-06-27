Gators Among Best Teams in College Football 26
EA Sports on Friday released its top 25 teams for the upcoming College Football 26 video game with the Florida Gators coming in at No. 12, just behind rival Miami at No. 11 and ahead of Texas Tech at No. 13.
The Gators' offense ranked No. 9 nationally at 89 overall, while the defense ranked No. 25 at 84 overall, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
The early rankings for the Gators are a significant improvement from this time last year, when Florida was not included in the top 25, was not among the top 25 offenses and was No. 25 defensively. While improved in the rankings, Florida will, once again, face one of the nation's toughest schedules, and EA Sports' rankings has reflected that.
Of the Gators' 12-game regular season, seven opponents are ranked in the top 25, five of whom are ranked ahead of Florida. The seven are Texas (No. 2), Georgia (No. 6), Texas A&M (No. 8), LSU (No. 10), Miami (No. 11), Ole Miss (No. 16) and Tennessee (No. 20).
Additionally, six opponents are ranked inside the top 25 offenses on the game in Texas (No. 1), LSU (No. 6), Miami (No. 10), Texas A&M (No. 12), Georgia (No. 13) and Ole Miss (No. 20), while all seven of the previously mentioned opponents were included among the top defenses.
EA Sports' release of the top teams is the second team-related rankings announced this week after the company revealed its toughest stadium environments in the game. Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was ranked No. 7.
Player overalls and other rankings will be revealed at a later date. EA Sports' College Football 26 releases on July 10. Florida opens its season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.