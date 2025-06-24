EA Sports ranks college football's 10 toughest stadiums
Still about two months away from the kickoff of the 2025 college football season, fans can get an early fix courtesy of the EA Sports College Football video game franchise, which is set for release in the middle of next month.
CFB 26: Trailer | Covers | Release Date
In the lead up to that release, EA Sports has revealed some key aspects of the new game, including updated gameplay featuring a new home field advantage for players.
Now, EA Sports has revealed its brand new rankings for what it considers the 10 toughest stadiums to play in college football heading into this season. Let the debate begin...
10. Michigan
Unlike last season, EA Sports has finally included the Big House in its top stadium rankings, paying tribute to the third-largest venue in the world with a seating capacity of more than 107,000. It holds the NCAA record with 112,252 fans during a game in 2012.
9. Oregon
One of the newer setups in these rankings and in the nation, Autzen Stadium was put up in 1967 and since then has more than held its own as one of college football’s most formidable home field advantages. Seating under 60,000 makes it one of the smaller venues, but that intimacy has proven quite intimidating for opponents.
8. Oklahoma
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium has been the home of the Sooners since 1923, celebrating its 100th birthday last football season. The stadium boasts a capacity 86,112, ranking No. 22 in the world and No. 13 in college football. OU's record capacity is 88,388 in 2017 against TCU.
7. Florida
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has been the home of the Gators since its opening back in 1930 and boasts a capacity of more than 88,500 fans. Its record crowd dates from 2015, when Florida hosted rival Florida State before 90,916 faithful.
6. Clemson
One of two venues nicknamed “Death Valley” on this list, Memorial Stadium remains one of the most difficult road environments for any team playing against Clemson in any given week. CFB 26 users will have a chance to touch Howard’s Rock and run down The Hill in the game, just like the real players.
5. Alabama
With a seating capacity of 100,077 fans, the home of Alabama football is the eighth-largest in the country and the 10th-largest in the world, and was the first in the SEC to surpass 100,000 fans for a game. Bama leads the nation with a .842 win percentage playing in its home confines.
4. Georgia
Sanford Stadium has played host to a pair of national champion teams in the last three seasons, the vaunted home field of budding dynasty Georgia. The stadium seats 92,746 fans, making it the ninth biggest college football venue. Its first game was a defeat of Yale in 1929, widely regarded as a key moment when Southern football went national by beating a favored Northeastern school.
3. Ohio State
Breaking ground in 1921 and opening in 1922, Ohio Stadium, also known as The Horseshoe, has an official capacity of 102,780 seats, making it the third largest stadium in college football. But the Buckeye faithful set a record of 110,045 in 2016 against -- who else? -- arch-rival Michigan, a three-point double-overtime victory for Ohio State.
2. Penn State
Built in 1959, Beaver Stadium remains one of college football's loudest and most raucous environments. Penn State boasts a capacity of 106,572 seats, making it the second-largest stadium in college football, and the fourth-largest venue on Earth. Home to one of the nation's most vocal student sections, the famous "White Out" game at Happy Valley is one of the toughest on any schedule.
1. LSU
Ask most college football fans inside the SEC, and out, and they'll tell you maybe no other place in the country is as raw and loud as Tiger Stadium on a Saturday night. Death Valley seats 102,321 fans, making it the fifth-biggest in college ball and the seventh-largest in the world.
One of the most famous matchups on the site was the "Earthquake Game" in 1988, when a late touchdown to beat Auburn caused a crowd reaction so intense that it registered as an earthquake on a local seismograph.
