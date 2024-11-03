Aidan Warner Set to Takes Reins as Gators Interim QB1
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Aidan Warner never expected to see the field when he arrived at the University of Florida as a walk-on transfer from Yale. After injuries to Graham Mertz and now DJ Lagway, he becomes the Gators' interim starting quarterback.
After Lagway's hamstring injury midway through the second quarter, which required him to be carted off the field and Napier described as "pretty significant," Warner quarterbacked the Gator offense the rest of the way. He finished 7-for-22 with 66 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
He helped lead the team on two scoring drives, including a touchdown drive led by running back Ja'Kobi Jackson to tie the game. However, Georgia dominated the Gators' offense for most of the time Warner was in.
"Hats off to Aidan Warner," said UF head coach Billy Napier after Saturday's loss. "We're talking about a guy who didn't go through spring practice. Really did a lot of two-spot work in training camp. Won the backup job or won the three job at some point in training camp. Then two weeks ago started taking real reps with the second unit. So two weeks of work with the second unit. For him to be able to go operate today, obviously made some plays, made a handful of mistakes."
Gators Illustrated spoke to Warner one-on-one after the team's win over Kentucky two weeks ago, where he detailed his decision to join Florida and his rise to becoming Lagway's backup. Despite a torn ACL that required him to miss spring camp, Warner recovered and eventually surpassed fellow transfer Clay Millen, a former four-star recruit with in-game experience, on the depth chart.
"I mean, a lot of people were telling me, you know, you're done playing football, like you're going to go there to the bench," Warner said. "And, I kind of put my head down and decided that I was going work and prove myself. So, I'm kind of shocked myself that I am where I am right now. I mean, I would have never expected this, but I'm really thankful for the opportunity they're giving me."
Lagway's status for the rest of the season remains uncertain. Napier said he would undergo an MRI on Sunday, and an official update would come sometime this upcoming week. In the meantime, the team is set to rally behind its new starter in Warner.
"I'm proud of Aidan and the way he stepped up," said wide receiver Chimere Dike. "My favorite thing about the way he played was he didn't flinch. He could see his eyes he was out there competing. He's going to continue to get better."
Warner will also have the benefit of a strong defense supporting him. Florida's unit, despite injuries, held Georgia in-check for most of Saturday's contest and forced three interceptions. Not to mention, they'll be tasked with giving him game-like reps throughout practice this week.
"We trust in Aidan, so as a defense it's our job to get him harder looks, give him a lot of pressure and stuff like that so he can be ready for next week," said defensive back Trikweze Bridges.
Warner's first expected start won't be an easy one, however. He'll be tasked with leading the Gator offensive into Austin, Texas to face the top-ten Longhorns. Kickoff is at noon EST.
"You know, again, Aidan, I would tell you he's had some really good practices the last couple weeks," Napier said. "I mean, the kids love him. He has got some self-confidence and he's got arm talent. He cares about Florida. So we'll rally around him and go put out ball down in play again next week."