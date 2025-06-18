Gators Complete Flip for 4-Star CB

BREAKING: Four-Star CB CJ Bronaugh has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 175 CB from Windermere, FL decommitted from Nebraska yesterday



“I’m happy to finally be home, GO GATORS 🐊🐊”https://t.co/eeiM1FyoY5 pic.twitter.com/T0KwhVe0Vs