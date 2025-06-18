All Gators

Gators Complete Flip for 4-Star CB

CJ Bronaugh was previously committed to Nebraska.

Cam Parker

The Florida Gators are up to two defensive back commits in the 2026 recruiting class in four-star safety Kaiden Hall and four-star corner CJ Bronaugh.
The Florida Gators have completed the flip for one of the nation's best defensive back prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

Winter Garden (Fla.) Windermere four-star corner CJ Bronaugh, a former Nebraska commit, announced his commitment to the Gators over Florida State on Wednesday, giving Florida its second defensive back of the class.

Bronaugh is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the class, according to 247 Sports, and had received a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong to choose the Gators after his decommitment from Nebraska on June 17.

He first committed to the Cornhuskers in November.

His decommitment from the Huskers came after he returned to Gainesville for a midweek unofficial visit. He previously visited Florida the weekend of May 30 for his official visit and is coming off an official visit with Florida State last weekend.

With Bronaugh's commitment, the Gators are up to 13 commits in its 2026 recruiting class, 12 of whom joined the class since the summer OV season began in mid-May.

Entering the summer with just four-star quarterback Will Griffin committed, Florida added three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, four-star guard G'Nivre Carr, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star receiver Justin Williams, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star receiver Marquez Daniel, five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, three-star tackle Javarii Luckas and four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem after all of them took an official visit with the Gators at some point during the summer.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

