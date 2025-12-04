Where Things Stand Entering Day 2 of the Early Signing Period for the Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators signed 15 of its existing 18 commits on Wednesday, the first of the three-day early signing period.

With the bulk of the class locked in, here's where things stand for the Gators entering Day Two and notes on five prospects of note.

DB Commit Reveals Signing Date, Two More Remain Unsigned

Milton (Fla.) four-star defensive back Kaiden Hall was one of three commits to not sign with the Gators on Monday. The delay was no surprise, either, as both Ole Miss (Nov. 15) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 21) hosted the safety for an official visit.

Hall announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will sign on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with both On3's Corey Bender and 247 Sports' Tyler Harden both reporting the 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect will stick to his commitment with Florida.

Should his commitment stand, he would join four-star corner CJ Bronaugh as the Gators' two signees at defensive back.

Florida's third commit at defensive back, Cocoa (Fla.) four-star CJ Hester, remains unsigned as does Kahuku (Hi.) three-star tight end Kekua Aumua.

Aumua previously took official visits to Washington (Oct. 24) and Auburn (Nov. 29) after Napier's firing, while Hester is being pursued by Iowa.

Former RB Commit Trending Away

Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker, to this point, is Florida's only decommitment since former head coach Billy Napier's firing on Oct. 19, backing off on his pledge shortly after Sumrall's hiring.

Now, it appears he will land at another SEC school.

Baker on Wednesday received multiple predictions to sign with Texas A&M by a slew of On3 and Rivals insiders, including Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons. He was widely considered Florida's most likely exit from the class after Napier's firing, taking five official visits following the coaching change.

The Texas A&M prediction is a bit of a sudden surprise, though, with his visits being with Kentucky (Nov. 7), Ole Miss (Nov. 15), North Carolina (Nov. 21), Georgia Tech (Nov. 28) and South Carolina (Nov. 29).

Baker did not rule out a return to Florida's class, but as the days pass, it grows more and more unlikely. The Gators currently have no commits at running back.

Sumrall Pursuing First Flip

Sumrall could be in a position to make his first flip as the Gators' head coach with Florida landing a prediction from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden on Monday to flip Booker T. Washington (Ala.) four-star safety Dylan Purter, the No. 207 recruit and No. 20 safety in 247 Sports' Composite rankings.

Should Hester ultimately decide to flip from Florida, Purter would provide a seamless replacement should he flip to the Gators.

