Gators P Crawshaw Named One of "Ray's 8" For Third Time
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators punter Jeremy Crawshaw is continuing to rack up national recognition in the midst of a tremendous 2024 campaign.
The fifth-year punter on Monday was, once again, named one of the Ray Guy Award's "Ray's 8" after a strong performance in the Gators' 48-20 win over Kentucky. It's the third time this season that Crawshaw has been recognized by the award, which is given to the nation's best punter at the end of the season.
Against the Wildcats, Crawshaw averaged 50.8 yards in four punts, one of which went 60 yards and was downed inside the 20-yard line. On the year, he is averaging 46.3 yards a punt, which is 13th nationally, and his 44.7-yard net is eighth nationally among players with multiple punts.
"He's elite. If he's not the best punter in the country, I would like to see who is," UF head coach Billy Napier previously said. "And look, Jeremy is not only extremely talented. I've watched him improve, just the way he's developed just this year, the finer details, this guy grinds."
Crawshaw was previously named one of Ray's 8 after Week 1 and Week 6 before being named the Punter of the Week by the Ray Guy Award for Week 6. A fan vote, Georgia's Brett Thorson was the Week 8 winner.
The Ray Guy Award, which was created in 2000 by the Augusta Sports Council, is "is selected by a voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and former Ray Guy Award winners."
Florida's lone winner is Chas Henry, who took home the award in 2010 after being a finalist in 2009. In 2012, Kyle Christy became the Gators' second finalist for the award.