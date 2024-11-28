Gators DB Aaron Gates Out vs. FSU, To Undergo Surgery
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators starting defensive back Aaron Gates, who left last week's win over Ole Miss with an apparent lower body injury, will miss Saturday's regular season finale against FSU and undergo surgery, head coach Billy Napier announced Wednesday.
Gates, who currently has 27 tackles and an interception on the season, left the Gators' 24-17 upset over the Rebels on the game's second play when he was awkwardly rolled into on a tackle attempt. After being looked at by the team trainers, Gates was helped off the field and immediately went to the locker room.
"Aaron has been one of our best players the last probably five or six weeks of the season," Napier said on Saturday. "He's still a young player but extremely talented. Played corner and receiver, punt returner, kick returner in high school. The big adjustment was the kicking game depth chart. He does a lot for us in the kicking game, as well."
Florida's defensive back room has currently been the most-depleted position group due to injuries this season. The Gators lost expected contributors Asa Turner and Ja'Keem Jackson early in the season before losing starters Jason Marshall Jr. and Devin Moore in the Kentucky and Georgia games.
As a result, Florida has turned to corners Dijon Johnson and Trikweze Bridges as well as safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell to play over 90 percent of the Gators' defensive snaps over the last two weeks.
Now, Florida will have to turn to Sharif Denson in Gates' place alongside those four. On the year, Denson has 27 tackles and one interception while splitting time with Gates.
Florida kicks off its rivalry matchup with FSU on Saturday at 7 p.m.