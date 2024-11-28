All Gators

Gators DB Aaron Gates Out vs. FSU, To Undergo Surgery

The starting STAR left last week's win over Ole Miss with a lower body injury.

Cam Parker

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Aaron Gates (13) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Aaron Gates (13) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators starting defensive back Aaron Gates, who left last week's win over Ole Miss with an apparent lower body injury, will miss Saturday's regular season finale against FSU and undergo surgery, head coach Billy Napier announced Wednesday.

Gates, who currently has 27 tackles and an interception on the season, left the Gators' 24-17 upset over the Rebels on the game's second play when he was awkwardly rolled into on a tackle attempt. After being looked at by the team trainers, Gates was helped off the field and immediately went to the locker room.

"Aaron has been one of our best players the last probably five or six weeks of the season," Napier said on Saturday. "He's still a young player but extremely talented. Played corner and receiver, punt returner, kick returner in high school. The big adjustment was the kicking game depth chart. He does a lot for us in the kicking game, as well."

Florida's defensive back room has currently been the most-depleted position group due to injuries this season. The Gators lost expected contributors Asa Turner and Ja'Keem Jackson early in the season before losing starters Jason Marshall Jr. and Devin Moore in the Kentucky and Georgia games.

As a result, Florida has turned to corners Dijon Johnson and Trikweze Bridges as well as safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell to play over 90 percent of the Gators' defensive snaps over the last two weeks.

Now, Florida will have to turn to Sharif Denson in Gates' place alongside those four. On the year, Denson has 27 tackles and one interception while splitting time with Gates.

Florida kicks off its rivalry matchup with FSU on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football