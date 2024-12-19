Gators' DC Ron Roberts Talks Filling the Gap Left By Transfers
TAMPA, Fla.-- After departures from some key defensive players, the Florida Gators will have some holes to fill up front heading into its Gasparilla Bowl matchup agains Tulane and into the 2025 season.
Since the NCAA’s transfer portal opened on Dec. 9, seven scholarship defensive players have decided to leave the University of Florida’s football program.
Of those seven transfers, five are either edge rushers or defensive linemen. All five (Jack Pyburn, T.J. Searcy, Justus Boone, Kelby Collins, Quincy Ivory) saw action in multiple games throughout the 2024 season.
With the departure of co-defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, the Gators will be led defensively by coach Ron Roberts. Roberts joined Florida’s staff after spending the 2023 season as Auburn's defensive coordinator.
Despite the amount of defensive players that plan on transferring, Roberts doesn't expect to see many new faces on Florida's defense next season.
“A lot of guys will be the same,” Roberts said in a pre-bowl media availability on Wednesday. “I don’t think we’re gonna see anybody completely new that we haven’t seen.”
Although Florida has lost several defensive players, impactful contributors like George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp will likely have the opportunity to capitalize on receiving the lion's share of defensive snaps.
While Roberts doesn't expect many drastic changes among Florida’s front-seven, he named a few players that might see their role expand in the future.
“Gumbs is probably going to play a little more than he has. This is obviously his opportunity to make a bigger impact,” said Roberts.”Obviously, the reps are going to increase for Kam James and LJ McCray.”
Roberts specifically mentioned McCray as a player who has earned trust and shown improvement since arriving in Gainesville.
The former five-star recruit has seen action in all 12 games throughout his true freshman season, earning 12 tackles, five quarterback hurries, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks.
“He’s done a great job at working and continuing to work. Getting better,” said Roberts. “Making his impact when he’s in there and he’s gonna get his time to shine.”
Although Florida has offered several players since the portal opened, it has no commits on either side of the ball yet with its lone commit coming from former Michigan punter Tommy Doman.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here. Kickoff between the Gators and the Green Wave is on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN 2.