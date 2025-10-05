Gators Defense Sets Season-High in Win Over Texas
The Florida Gators' defense had just three sacks entering Week 6. For whatever reason, it just could not find a way to get to the quarterback in the backfield, no matter how hard it tried.
However, that was not a problem against the No. 9 Texas Longhorns. Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts repeatedly dialed up the pressure on Texas quarterback Arch Manning throughout the game, resulting in a season-best six sacks in the Swamp on Saturday.
"Feels good to play up to our full potential," edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said. "Just feels good to put good things on tape, things that we've practiced doing throughout the week... We understood what the assignment was coming into this game, and we did exactly what we wanted to do."
Seven players got in on the action against the Longhorns. Leading the way for the Gators was defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr., who logged a game-high 1.5 sacks in Week 6. These were Taylor Jr.’s first sacks as a Gator, as well.
"That guy's going to make a lot more plays this season," Sapp said.
As for his overall performance, he recorded three tackles in the contest to go along with his 1.5 sacks. Additionally, PFF graded him as the Gators’ third-best player on defense versus Texas, handing him a 76.3 overall defensive grade.
The others joining in on the fun were defensive back Devin Moore, linebacker Jaden Robinson, edge rusher Jayden Woods, defensive tackle Michai Boireau, edge rusher Kamran James and edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. Moore, Boireau and Gumbs Jr. each had one sack, while the others were credited with half-sacks.
Moore’s was a special one, too. The punishing tackle he dealt to Manning was his first-ever sack as a Gator in his four years with the program.
“It felt amazing. I was very hyped after it,” Moore said.
He also added after the game that he needs to spend some time with Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman on his pass rush moves.
“I'm not content with my pass rush moves. That's something I've got to work on and go to Coach Chatman about,” he said.
It can’t all be about the sacks, though. Roberts did very well at scheming up plays to put Manning under duress on nearly every drive that equally impacted the game.
"Ron is exceptional," head coach Billy Napier said. "He's one of the best defensive minds in the game."
The Gators' defensive coordinator’s disruptive playcalling resulted in 35 QB pressures, according to On Texas Football’s CJ Vogel. Moreover, these 35 pressures were the most ever allowed in the Steve Sarkisian era.
He successfully managed this by using unfamiliar faces in pass rush scenarios.
Defensive backs Sharif Denson and Micheal Caraway Jr. each made an impact in pass rush situations. Both received a PFF pass-rush grade of 76 or higher, with Denson earning a 76.8 grade and Caraway Jr. an 81.5.
This tweak from Roberts will be needed over the coming weeks if Florida wants to continue winning the big games.
“Yeah, when you've got DB pressure, it brings a different element to your defense,” Moore said. “That's something that opposing offenses have to prepare for. So, it's something we definitely want to keep in the playbook.”