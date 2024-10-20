Gators' Devin Moore Shows Perseverance with Strong Night Against Kentucky
Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore’s 52-yard interception return encapsulated the team's dominant defensive performance Saturday night in the 48-20 win over Kentucky.
Shortly after Moore was tackled on the opposing one-yard line, true freshman Jaden Baugh punched in a goal-line touchdown to put Florida ahead 26-6.
After battling through injuries in his first two seasons at Florida, Moore showed some emotion when asked to put his feelings into words after the Gators blowout win.
“It could bring you to tears sometimes. Just being able to see all the hard work we put in, as well as the coaches. It’s priceless for sure,” Moore said.
From the moment he arrived on campus as an early enrollee in 2022, Moore had the opportunity to be an impactful addition to the Gators' defense.
The four-star Adidas All American bowl participant played immediately as a freshman, seeing action in the season’s first five games before suffering a season ending shoulder injury.
Moore’s injury also limited him throughout his sophomore season, he only saw action in seven games.
While Moore’s road to recovery has presented him with an abundance of obstacles, he credits Florida’s strength staff for earning his trust during times of adversity.
“The strength staff, they do a great job helping me. I put 100% trust in them. I just trust the work that I’ve put in in the off-season, and the work that I do on the daily,” Moore said. “I’ve just been able to go out there and play. So, it's definitely a blessing, I've got to give credit to God.”
This season, Moore has started four games. The Naples native has been a key contributor since his health has improved, forming a formidable cornerback duo with senior Jason Marshall.
Last night, Moore hauled in his first interception of the season while finishing second on the team in solo tackles.
Similar to many of his teammates, he attributes the defense's newfound confidence to the team’s more intense approach in practice.
“It started during the bye week. There was a whole different approach to practice. We’re not trying to let anybody catch a ball at practice. You are going to get coached up by everybody, not just the coaches,” Moore said. “We’ve got freshmen holding seniors accountable, so when you have chemistry like that, it makes it all so much better.”
Despite last week’s overtime loss to Tennessee, the positive energy surrounding the program has been palpable since the bye week.
According to Gators head coach Billy Napier, improved communication and accountability from all parties involved has allowed the team to steadily improve.
“For me, we have seen great collaboration between the players and the coaches. We can blame others, or we can take accountability. I think we've seen both players and staff take accountability, and the practice habits have improved,” Napier said.
Besides Moore’s interception, the Gators defense forced the most turnovers out of any game this season (three interceptions, one fumble).
Moore explained that the Gators inability to regularly force turnovers last season has caused them to emphasize it this year.
“100% credit to the coaching staff. After last season, we were kind of lacking in that area. So, every day we do a turnover circuit, takeaway circuit; that stuff translates to the field,” Moore said. “When you're constantly practicing it every day, you'll get a result on Saturday.”