Gators QB DJ Lagway Approves of Commitment to Billy Napier
Florida Gators quarterback D.J. Lagways gave a strong indication that he’s not going anywhere after year one.
It came following Florida athletic director Scott Striklin releasing a statement affirming his commitment to head coach Billy Napier.
“I am confident that Billy will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. We will work alongside him to support any changes needed to elevate Gator football,” Stricklin said in his statement.
Lagway posted the statement on his Instagram story with the inclusion of a happy emoji, two Gator/crocodile emojis and five exclamation points. For good measure, he then posted about Florida potentially flipping four-star QB Tramell Jones. So, he’s still as energetic about bringing in the talent as ever.
This is a man who came to Florida because liked what Billy Napier is cooking and is happy to know that isn’t changing so quickly after arriving.
"He doesn't want Napier to get fired," a source told 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer said. "He loves the offense."
It is possible he would have transferred had Napier been given the axe, but that’s no longer something that needs to be speculated.
During his true freshman season, Lagway has completed 60.9% of his passes and thrown for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions. He’s got a deep ball that’s turning heads and the team has really rallied around him.
After sustaining a hamstring injury during the Florida-Georgia game, it’s still up in the air when his next snap on the field will be. He hasn’t been ruled out for Saturday against Texas just yet. However, it’s a good sign after having to be carted off the field - looking like he might be done for the year.
Even if he was, Napier coming back means we wouldn’t have seen the last of him.