Report: Lagway Dealing with New Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Just days before the Florida Gators are set to begin fall camp, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway is dealing with a new injury.
Florida Gators on SI can confirm multiple reports through a source that Lagway, who has dealt with numerous injury issues since arriving on campus a year ago, suffered a lower-body injury and is in a walking boot.
The news was first revealed by On3's Zach Aboliverdi. Lagway's injury, albeit undisclosed, is considered a minor injury not believed to be a long-term issue. His status for fall camp, which is set to begin on Wednesday, is unclear at this time.
Lagway's status has been the talk of the entire offseason ever since he was extremely limited during spring camp due to multiple injury issues including a lingering hamstring issue from last season and a shoulder issue dating back to high school.
It was later reported that Lagway, who did not throw in any of the viewing periods of spring camp or in the spring game, was also dealing with a hernia, another lingering high school injury.
At SEC Media Day in mid-July, Lagway was light-hearted about his injury issues and confirmed that he was healthy and ready for the season.
"I don't have a prosthetic arm," Lagway joked, a reference to social media posts regarding his status during spring camp. "I'm feeling great. Training's been amazing. I'm actually getting better at throwing the ball. I've been working on mechanics that's going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision making. It's been great."
Prior to Lagway's media portion, head coach Billy Napier confirmed that Lagway had returned to throwing and was throwing three times a week as part of his offseason training.
"We throw the quarterback three times a week. He's continued to do that," head coach Billy Napier said. "He actually got a good session in (on July 16) before he came here. So, yeah, we feel confident in terms of him being ready to go."
Florida players report for fall camp on Tuesday with the first practice to be held on Wednesday. The Gators open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Long Island.