'I Don't Have a Prosthetic Arm': Lagway Provides Injury Update at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA-- Speaking to the media for the first time since leading the Florida Gators to a win in the Gasparilla Bowl, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway and head coach Billy Napier each provided an update on Lagway's health after being extremely limited for the entirety of spring camp with multiple injury issues.
In his first SEC Media Day, Lagway confirmed he was healthy and anticipates he will be available for fall camp after dealing with lingering shoulder and hamstring issues and a reported hernia.
"I'm feeling great," he said. "I'm excited just to get out there and compete with the guys. Anytime I can be out there with my teammates, having fun, competing, I'm a happy guy."
The shoulder and the reported hernia, revealed by former UF receiver and current SEC analyst Chris Doering last week on Crain and Company, are lingering issues from high school, while the hamstring injury was suffered in Florida's loss to Georgia on Nov. 2, forcing him to miss one game while limiting him in the final four games.
As a result, Lagway did not participate in any of the viewing periods during spring camp and only did handoffs in the spring game as Florida downplayed any rumors or outside noise of a serious injury.
Lagway himself downplayed those concerns on Wednesday
"I don't have a prosthetic arm," Lagway joked, a reference to social media posts regarding his status during spring camp. "I'm feeling great. Training's been amazing. I'm actually getting better at throwing the ball. I've been working on mechanics that's going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision making. It's been great."
Lagway denied going under any surgery for his issues this offseason.
Part of Lagway's hype comes from the highlight plays on difficult passes down the field, having one of the best deep balls in the country and an ability to throw off defensive linemen to extend plays.
"I'm going to make more of them, but that's not my biggest thing right now. My biggest thing is making the boring throws more consistently," Lagway said when asked if he could still make those throws.
Prior to Lagway's media session, Napier confirmed Lagway has continued his offseason throwing schedule.
"We throw the
quarterback three times a week. He's continued to do that," head coach Billy Napier said. "He actually got a good session in this morning before he
came here. So, yeah, we feel confident in terms of him
being ready to go."
Appearing in 12 games with a 6-1 record as the starting quarterback, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Four of those wins came after his hamstring injury against Georgia with Lagway helping lead the Gators to upsets over LSU and Ole Miss and wins over Florida State and Tulane.
"He showed a ton of grit and
toughness, played through some injuries, and obviously I
thought he grew every week as he continued to get better," Napier said. "I think year two for him has got a chance to be really
special."
Florida opens the 2025 season at home against Long Island at 7 p.m.