Gators' DJ Lagway Named On3 True Freshman All-American
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators freshman phenom quarterback DJ Lagway on Friday was named to the 2024 On3 True Freshman All-American Team. Lagway, who is 5-0 as the team's starter when he plays the entire game, has thrown for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Lagway's arrival to Florida came with a lot of hype despite being a backup to veteran incumbent Graham Mertz, where he was drawing comparisons to UF legend Tim Tebow, who also began as a backup to a veteran incumbent in Chris Leak.
Despite preseason expectations to play in every game, Lagway's time as a starter came far earlier than expected. After Mertz went down with a concussion in the loss to Miami, Lagway made his first-career start in the second game against Samford, where he threw for a UF freshman record 456 yards and three touchdowns.
"My mindset was take advantage of the opportunity to go out there and compete with the heck of the players around me," Lagway said after the win over the Bulldogs. "I feel like the preparation that Coach O'Hara, Coach Napier, even Graham, helped me a lot making sure I was prepared. So that was good."
Mertz would return and start the next four games before an ACL tear suffered in the third quarter against Tennessee forced Lagway to become the full-time starter. Since then, the Gators have won five games to become bowl eligible, have upset two ranked teams and defeated Florida State to snap a two-game losing streak against the Seminoles.
Along the way, Lagway himself has impressed with his ability to turn would-be sacks into first-down completions, a deep-threat connection formed with Elijhah Badger and the way the team has elevated its play around him.
"God blessed that young man, is what I would say," head coach Billy Napier said after the team's win over LSU.
Not to mention, Lagway has done all of that while nursing a lingering hamstring injury, which forced him to leave the Georgia game and forced him to miss the entirety of the Texas game, both of which ended with the Gators losing.
“I’m feeling a lot better since LSU," Lagway said after the team's win over FSU. "It’s a week-by-week process to getting back. Starting to feel a lot better now as y’all can see. I feel like it’s getting better each week. Just continuing to progress.”
Lagway will get one more opportunity this season to add to his impressive resume in the team's bowl game, which has yet to be announced.