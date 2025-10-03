Gators DL Depth Takes Another Hit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' Wednesday injury report revealed that the team will have sophomore defensive lineman Michai Boireau and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Brendan Bett both available for Saturday's game against Texas after both suffered injuries in recent weeks.
Despite the duo's return, Thursday's injury report revealed a different defensive lineman would miss Saturday's game against the ninth-ranked Longhorns.
Freshman Joseph Mbatchou, a depth piece at nose tackle, was listed as out on the updated report. He is the lone newcomer on the list, which already included defensive lineman Caleb Banks (foot), edge rusher LJ McCray (foot), defensive back Aaron Gates (shoulder), corner Dijon Johnson (knee), running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (shoulder) and running back Treyaun Webb (hamstring).
Mbatchou has played in three games this season for the Gators, recording two tackles, both of which came in the loss to Miami two weeks ago.
With Mbatchou out, the Gators will likely rely on Bett, who plays both nose and three-tech tackle, to provide immediate depth at nose behind Jamari Lyons while relying on Brien Taylor Jr. and freshman Jeramiah McCloud to play behind Boireau at the three-tech tackle.
While Florida will have its primary starters from the beginning of the season in Lyons at nose and Boireau, who started in place of Banks for two games, back with Bett, who suffered an injury in the loss to Miami two weeks ago, the Gators' defensive line depth has failed to be at full force this season.
Banks, a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft, missed the first two games of the season before reinjuring his foot in the loss to LSU, leading to surgery. Boireau missed both the LSU and Miami games with an undisclosed injury.
Despite the injuries, head coach Billy Napier previously praised the interior defensive line for its depth, especially after Banks' latest injury.
“I would say it’s more optimism than concern," he said on Sept. 17 ahead of the Miami game. "I think it’s a strength for our team, we have a lot of players that are capable... There’s a little bit of a next man up mentality. These guys have been working hard the entire offseason; we know in our league that that position in particular that there’ll be some guys get banged up and we’ll be without a few here or there, week to week, and it’s important to have depth and those guys have to step up."
Florida will provide another injury report on Friday at 8 p.m. and a pregame injury report on Saturday at roughly 2 p.m. Kickoff against Texas inside the Swamp is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.