Gators to Host a Pair of Baylor Transfers

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is wasting no time as the NCAA Transfer Portal opens, already reportedly scheduling two visits for Saturday with two transfers from Baylor: defensive tackle DK Kalu and safety DJ Coleman.

Both are expected to visit on Saturday, according to On3's Corey Bender.

The Gators recruitment of Kalu and Coleman does not come as a surprise as the program has had multiple departures at both spots.

At defensive tackle, is notably set to lose Caleb Banks to graduation and have seen defensive lineman Michai Boireau enter the portal. Joseph Mbatchou, Jeramiah McCloud and Jamari Lyons have all re-signed with the program as Florida still works to retain Brendan Bett.

Kalu (6-4, 309 pounds) would provide stability in the defensive line rotation as he looks to grow from his limited experience with the Bears. He redshirted in 2023 before seeing limited playing time in 2024. Across a career-high nine appearances in 2025, he recorded 11 tackles.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

At safety, Florida has retained starter Bryce Thornton and backup Drake Stubbs but is set to lose starter Jordan Castell to the portal, creating a need for an instant-impact player at the position. Coleman, a rising senior who started in 11 games last season, fulfills that need.

Playing in 35 games across the last three seasons, Coleman has recorded 89 total tackles, including a career-high 46 in 2025, with two interceptions, both of which came this past season. He added an impressive 6.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

Coleman also has the ability to play at nickel-corner, another position of need for Florida with both Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates set to transfer from the program. Florida recently retained rising sophomore Lagonza Hayward but still have a need at the position.

In addition to the two reported visits, the Gators are in a position for quick commitments after already receiving a pair of crystal balls to land a pledge out of the portal. Shortly after the portal opened, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer both gave predictions for former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo to commit to Florida.

Philo, originally expected to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026, has long been tied to Florida due to his connection with new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who recruited him to Georgia Tech.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

