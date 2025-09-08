Gators Edge Rusher to Undergo Foot Surgery
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have suffered its first major injury loss during the 2025 season.
Sophomore edge rusher LJ McCray, who made his season debut in the loss to USF after a lower-body injury forced him to miss half of fall camp, will undergo foot surgery on Monday, head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Monday.
His injury, suffered in the second half of Saturday's loss to USF, was first reported by 247 Sports' Graham Hall. A timeline for his recovery is unknown at this time, with Napier saying that the former five-star would miss a "chunk of time."
"LJ broke his foot in the game. He's having surgery today and will be out for a chunk of time," Napier said.
McCray entered 2025 with high expectations after a position change from the F edge rusher position behind Tyreak Sapp to the Jack linebacker spot behind George Gumbs Jr.
"I think it's sometimes to this point you can jump ahead, and not trying to put pressure on a player," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said in fall camp. "And you want to see them do it in the season and do that. But I would suspect and I'm hoping he has a break-out season and he's an impact player that we all think he can be. I think he can do that. I think he can do that."
In McCray's place, Florida will be expected to continue relying on true freshman Jayden Woods to provide depth. Woods played 25 total defensive snaps on Saturday, according to PFF.
"He'll be a rotational player and we've got a lot of confidence in him," Napier said. "He's a true freshman so I think he'll get better each week, the more comfortable he gets on game day and with the routine and how to prepare for a game. He's a mature kid and he's certainly capable of making a difference on our team."
McCray's injury is the latest as Florida has yet to be at full capacity this season. Namely, defensive tackle Caleb Banks and receiver Dallas Wilson, both of whom have been nursing lower body injuries, have yet to play this season but could make their 2025 debuts on Saturday against LSU.
Florida will release its first official injury report of the season on Wednesday.
"We’ve got work to do this week to see where they’re at and work capacity is," Napier said. "Obviously, you guys will have your first injury report of the year on Wednesday night. That’s always a good free layup article for you guys to write. I’ll let you do that.”
Florida's SEC opener at No. 3 LSU begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.