Gators RB Evan Pryor Putting Finishing Touches on Development with Gators

Florida Gators running back Evan Pryor has been cultivating his craft in Ohio for the past five years, playing for both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bearcats. However, for his final season at the college level, he chose to move down south to play for the Orange and Blue.

Now, with the help of coaches and teammates, Pryor is ready to put the finishing touches on his development and put the whole package together for everyone to see in 2026.

“These last two years at Cincinnati, I was just building my game and putting days back together,” Pryor told the media on Wednesday. “So I feel like here, my last season of eligibility at Florida, it's my time to really just put it all together. My final product.”

Despite spending time at both Ohio State and Cincinnati, Pryor really only displayed his talents with the latter. He recorded just 40 rushes for 147 yards in three seasons with the Buckeyes, leading him to transfer to the Bearcats. With the Bearcats, he earned 132 carries, totaling 940 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

It is unlikely that he will reach those numbers in his lone season with the Gators, as he now joins a crowded room in Gainesville. That is something Pryor understands, though, bringing an unselfish attitude that will only make life easier for his team.

“I had opportunities to go be the No. 1 at other spots, but I don't think that's what it's about for me in my play style,” Pryor said. “I was never a guy who needed 20, 25 carries to be productive, or have two touchdowns, or go over 100 yards. Whatever my team calls on me to do, whenever I need, I'm there. I'm going to make the play when my number's called."

The major name Pryor is competing with for reps is star running back Jadan Baugh. Baugh enters 2026 as a top SEC ball carrier, and the Gators clear No. 1 option at the position. However, he had little worry about making the switch to Florida due to the differences between their games.

"That went into my decision as well. You don't want to go somewhere where they already kind of have your role sketched out for someone else," Pryor said.

Pryor added to that, praising Baugh and sharing his own thoughts on how he will complement the star running back.

"I think it’ll be great," he said. "I’ve fed off of other backs in the past and vice versa, but with that being Jadan Baugh, you know, it's a step up, you know?... So just being able to feed off of each other and help compete and propel us, both of us, to the next level.”

He was also attracted to Florida based on the plan put together for him by running backs coach Chris Foster and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

"I felt like at my other school, I wasn't being used to the most of my ability. So that was my entire reason behind finding a new school," Pryor stated. "Then, you know, Coach Foster, Coach Faulkner, what they presented to me was up my alleyway, and things that I feel is gonna help me at the next level."

One area Foster has been honing in on this offseason with his guys has been pass protection. Florida has struggled with that on offense over the past few seasons, but Foster is looking to change that.

"We gotta protect the quarterback, and we gotta be able to throw the ball, you know, just as much as we want to be able to run it," Pryor said. "So, you know, just as much as you see us do drills over the bags and making defenders miss, same amount of time goes into pass protection skills and things like that.”

Florida's offense has the chance to make some real noise this season. It has playmakers, such as Pryor, all across the field and a bright offensive coordinator who can scheme with the best of them. That is exactly why the transfer running back is eager to get onto the field for the first game of the season.

"I love it. It's a lot for defense," he said. "On the offensive side of the ball, it's exciting because he's often going to put you in position to make a play or win your one-on-one matchups. We're just ready to get to the game at this point. Obviously, we come in every day with a working mindset, but you know we can't wait for Sept. 5."

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