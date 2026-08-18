Gators RB Jadan Baugh Named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ahead of his junior season, Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh has been named to his third award preseason watch list. Already tabbed to the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Hornung Award, Baugh was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Tuesday.

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation's top running back. Baugh was previously named to the award's preseason watch list going into last season.

It is no surprise to see Baugh listed among the nation's top running backs entering 2026. Last year, Baugh became the first Florida rusher to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season since 2015. His 1,170 rushing yards were third in the SEC, 14th in the FBS and the sixth-most in a season in UF history, while his 10 total touchdowns led the Gators.

Baugh capped off the season with a 266-yard effort against Florida State, which is the second-most in a single game in school history.

Now under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, Baugh is expected to be used in a variety of ways as he looks to become the first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in program history.

"Coach Buster, he recruited me out of high school when he was at Georgia Tech," Baugh said at SEC Media Day last month. "We had a real good relationship. He was talking to me day in and day out, and he was just telling me how he could use me in the offense, at quarterback, running back, anywhere on the field. I feel like that's definitely gonna get displayed this year."

The 10 semifinalists will be named in November ahead of the three finalists being named later in the month. The winner will be announced on Dec. 10 during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Should Baugh win, he would be the program's first recipient of the award.

In addition to Baugh's three appearances on a preseason watch list, Florida has seen punter Alec Clark (Ray Guy Award), receiver Vernell Brown III (Hornung Award), center Harrison Moore (Rimington Trophy), linebacker Myles Graham (Butkus Award, Wuerffel Trophy) and kicker Patrick Durkin (Lou Groza Award) all named to a preseason watch list.

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