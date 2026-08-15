What to Expect from Florida's Receivers in Buster Faulkner's Offense

The Florida Gators head into 2026 with one of the more talented receiver units in the conference, if not the entire nation, now at the disposal of a new offensive staff headlined by esteemed coordinator Buster Faulkner.

The Gators unit is extremely deep, with arguably eleven wideouts who could realistically make impacts on Power Four rosters across the country.

Most notably, Florida’s returning playmakers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson both flashed superstar potential as true freshmen last year, while explosive Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr. finishes out the expected starting group at the position. Moreover, transfers Micah Mays and Bailey Stockton both have had huge standout offseasons, adding exciting veteran depth to the top of the depth chart.

This talent will be the best that Faulkner has had in his arsenal over his many years as an offensive coordinator, while his difficulties may not be finding success, but rather spreading it out.

“I think 6-7 guys in that room are playing really good football. The hard part for us is going to be to make sure they all get a chance to touch the football. Not to mention, I think our running backs are really good as well. So, I was pleased with all of them,” Faulkner said about the unit after Florida’s Orange and Blue game.

Historically, Faulkner has done well at spreading the wealth, with Florida Gators on SI diving deep into his receiver averages over the years after looking at the quarterbacks and the running backs.

Leading Receiver Averages

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The numbers vary drastically for leading receivers in Faulkner’s offense year-to-year, with impressive highs such as multiple 1,000-yard seasons by wideouts, yet also lows, with multiple years in which no receiver broke 600 yards.

Singleton led Faulkner’s offense in back-to-back years during his only two seasons at Georgia Tech, and he is my pick to lead the unit again in 2026. He finished both 2023 and 2024 with the Yellow Jackets recording over 700 yards, scoring six touchdowns as a true freshman and following it up with 56 catches in year two.

Rec. Yds. TD WR1 56 789 5

The Best: Richie James, MTSU (2015)

2015 Rec. Yds. TD Richie James 108 1,346 8

James’ historic 2015 at Middle Tennessee is one of four 1,000-yard receiving seasons and one of two truly dominating years for wide receivers in Faulkner’s scheme. Quez Watkins was the other, finishing his 2019 season at Southern Miss with 44 fewer catches than James, yet just 168 fewer yards, ending with an unbelievable 18.4 yards per catch on 64 receptions.

Second-Leading Receiver Averages

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Faulkner’s second-leading receivers’ production has fluctuated even more sporadically over the years, which is not hard to believe due to his consistently changing schemes. When his offenses have been more pass-heavy, second options have benefited the most, yet his reliance on the run recently has led to only one receiver in such a role recording over 500 yards.

Brown III is my pick for the second-leading receiver this season after finishing 2025 with 40 catches for 512 yards. The exciting second-year has the potential to absolutely exceed such averages if Florida's passing attack, and more specifically the quarterback position, can be reliable.

Rec. Yds. TD WR2 51 619 5

The Best: Ed’Marques Batties, Middle Tennessee (2015)

2015 Rec. Yds. TD Ed'Marques Batties 82 1,048 13

Ed’Marques Batties shows the ceiling of a second option in a Faulkner passing attack, aiding a Raiders’ offense that finished with over 4,000 passing yards that year. Tim Jones was the only other second weapon to come close to such production, catching 73 passes for 902 yards under Faulkner at Southern Miss in 2019.

Third-Leading Receiver Averages

Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Third options in Faulkner’s schemes have recorded over 400 yards in seven of his past 12 years as an OC, yet only three of those seven finished with 500 or more yards.

If Wilson remains healthy all season, it seems hard to imagine him not smashing the 32-catch and 429-yard average. However, with so much talent to feed, the redshirt freshman is my projected wide receiver three due to his lack of experience. No range of outcomes would shock me, however, whether it is the uber-talented playmaker finishing as the team leader or continuing to struggle to stay on the field and be consistent

Rec. Yds. TD WR3 32 429 3

The Best: Blake Mack, Arkansas State (2017)

2017 Rec. Yds. TD Blake Mack 46 609 7

Fourth-Leading Receiver Averages

Florida wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (5) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After 500 yards over the past two seasons at Wake Forest, Mays looks ready to take the next step after an extremely impressive offseason in Gainesville. I project him to step into Florida’s fourth-leading receiver spot, a spot that has not seen major production under Faulkner but still has a serious role.

With the injuries that occur over the length of the season, Mays could certainly step into a bigger usage in 2026, yet the expectations as of now should be a productive but not overwhelmingly impressive statistical season due to the talent ahead of him and Faulkner’s reliance on his top targets.

Rec. Yds. TD WR4 22 310 3

The Best: Omar Bayless, Arkansas State (2017)

2017 Rec. Yds. TD Omar Bayless 31 428 6

Fifth-Leading Receiver Averages

Florida receiver Bailey Stockton | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Stockton will likely have to battle a bevy of high-potential yet unproven tight ends for the fifth option spot, yet the twitchy redshirt-junior wideout has looked healthy and explosive this offseason and is primed for more involvement under Faulkner.

After back-to-back 200-plus-yard seasons with Faulkner and the Yellow Jackets, expect Stockton to be deployed out of the slot plenty in 2026, and there to be a focus on getting the ball in his hands.

Rec. Yds. TD WR5 31 428 6

The Best: Anthony Amos, Middle Tennessee (2011)

2011 Rec. Yds. TD Anthony Amos 27 379 3

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