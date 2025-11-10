Florida Gators Provide Injury Update on WR Eugene Wilson III
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III, after missing the Kentucky game with a lower-body injury, is set to undergo season-ending ankle surgery on Wednesday, head coach Billy Gonzales revealed Monday.
Wilson III, who caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against Georgia, suffered a high ankle sprain midway through the loss to the Bulldogs but played through it. He will have a tight-rope procedure with hopes to be back by spring, Gonzales said.
"Tough son of a gun," Gonzales said of Wilson III. "... Talking to Tre, I've said I've not seen a lot of people be able to do what he did, be able to come back and play in that second half with the injury that he had."
Wilson III officially finishes his third season at Florida with 27 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns. His catches and yards rank third on the team, while his touchdown total ties Dallas Wilson for the most this season.
His latest injury marks his second-straight season-ending injury.
Last year, Wilson III missed nine games due to multiple injuries, including a hip issue that ended his season after the win over Kentucky.
"I had my fair share of injuries, I kind of know what he's going through. It's extremely tough," senior defensive back Devin Moore said. "Not being able to be out there with your brothers, the guys who put blood, sweat and tears into this whole thing. Tre has a good head on his shoulders. I know he'll shake back, and I can't wait to see him get back out there, for sure."
Wilson III is the latest injury to occur for an injury-riddled Gators receiving room. Dallas Wilson saw his season end with a foot injury that was also suffered in the loss to Georgia. Additionally, Florida has seen Aidan Mizell and Vernell Brown III each miss at least a game with injuries, although both played last week against Kentucky.
Florida will also be without backup Tank Hawkins for the rest of the season after he opted out to retain a redshirt season.
With Florida already at six losses and needing to win out to reach a bowl game, Wilson III's latest injury is as poorly timed as it gets with the Gators hoping to salvage anything in its 2025 season.
Florida will play Ole Miss on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.