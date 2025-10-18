Gators Fans Chant 'Fire Billy' After Questionable Third-Down Call

All Gators

Billy Napier's job security has been a constant topic of speculation this season.

Billy Napier's time with the Florida Gators could be coming to an end soon.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Billy Napier continues to fight for his job, but a significant portion of the Florida Gators' fans in the Swamp on Saturday made their thoughts known.

Leading Mississippi State 10-7 late in the second half, the Gators ran a quarterback keeper with DJ Lagway on 3rd-and-7 on the Bulldogs' 18-yard line. Florida was then called for back-to-back penalties, first a delay-of-game and then a personal foul on Damieon George Jr.

While Florida ultimately scored on the drive with a 54-yard kick by Trey Smack, the fans inside the Swamp let their feelings know, chanting "Fire Billy," in reference to the fourth-year head coach.

Napier seems to be on borrowed time as his time with the program looks to be near its end.

Earlier in the week, multiple reports, including one by USA Today's Matt Hayes, indicated Florida could move on from Napier after the Mississippi State game no matter the result. Napier, responding to multiple questions about his job security in the last few weeks, has called the outside noise part of the job.

"I think that as a competitor, as a leader, you know, I think that it comes with the territory," he said. "So I think you have to have the ability to focus on the things that are important today, you know? I think it's, that's the whole key here is you got to stack good days, and you got to do a good job setting a great example for your players and staff."

It remains to be seen when Napier's time with the program will come to an end, but with games against playoff-contenders in Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee still on the schedule, many believe the end could be soon.

Florida leads Mississippi State, 13-7, with 8:24 in the second quarter.

