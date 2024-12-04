QB Tramell Jones Signs with Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Quarterback Tramell Jones of Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.) has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day. Jones is the Gators' second signee of the day, joining running back Waltez Clark.
A four-star prospect, Jones is rated as high as the No. 4 quarterback recruit in the country by Rivals, which also ranks him as a top-50 player nationally.
Jones initially pledged to the Gators on Nov. 17 after flipping his commitment from Florida State. He was previously committed to the Seminoles since April 1, 2023. Jones officially visited Florida a day prior to his commitment for the Gators' 27-16 upset over LSU.
Earning his pledge became a massive priority for the Florida staff after injuries in the quarterback room revealed a lack of depth behind freshman DJ Lagway, who had already replaced an injured Graham Mertz. With Mertz set to leave the program after exhausting his eligibility, the Gators would only have two scholarship quarterbacks next season with Lagway and Colorado State transfer Clay Millen, who had been lept on the depth chart by walk-on Aidan Warner.
Read Gators Illustrated's profile on Jones below:
"Injuries to Florida's quarterback room over the 2024 season made it evident that a high-profile recruit was needed in the 2025 class, and the Gators got one by flipping Jones from Florida State. Although injuries ended his senior season, he was off to a fast start with 400 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games. A tremendous pocket passer, Jones finished his career with nearly 7,200 yards and 75 touchdowns passing. He was an Elite 11 finalist the summer heading into his senior season. He also been crucial in the Gators' efforts to flip other FSU commits."